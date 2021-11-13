Thanks to autumn’s cold mornings and dark evenings, the middle of the day is now the optimum time to head out for a run or a gym class. That means it’s time to get serious about breakfast – a bowl of Cheerios isn’t going to sustain you through lunchtime burpees, but who has time to make a cooked breakfast every day?

This homemade granola recipe, from our Strong Bites series, bridges that gap, with just five ingredients that offer sustainable energy. The fibre in the oats and fat content of the coconut oil help to slow down the release of sugar into the bloodstream, so you can stay energised until lunch. We also like to throw in some almonds – not just for the crunch, but also the magnesium which is used in over 300 of your body’s processes, including muscle movement and blood sugar control. Poached eggs and corn fritters will just have to wait til the weekend…