Supermarket cereals may have a bad rep for their sugar content or long ingredient lists, but stripped back granola is actually one of the best breakfasts out there.
Thanks to autumn’s cold mornings and dark evenings, the middle of the day is now the optimum time to head out for a run or a gym class. That means it’s time to get serious about breakfast – a bowl of Cheerios isn’t going to sustain you through lunchtime burpees, but who has time to make a cooked breakfast every day?
This homemade granola recipe, from our Strong Bites series, bridges that gap, with just five ingredients that offer sustainable energy. The fibre in the oats and fat content of the coconut oil help to slow down the release of sugar into the bloodstream, so you can stay energised until lunch. We also like to throw in some almonds – not just for the crunch, but also the magnesium which is used in over 300 of your body’s processes, including muscle movement and blood sugar control. Poached eggs and corn fritters will just have to wait til the weekend…
Five ingredient granola
Serves: 6
Prep: 5 minutes
Cooking time: 20 -25 minutes
INGREDIENTS:
- 3 cups oats
- 1/2 cup nuts, I used chopped almonds and cashew nuts.
- 1/3 cup melted coconut oil
- 1/3 cup honey
- 1/2 cup coconut flakes
- Optional – can some dried fruit, any seeds, nuts, and cinnamon spices
METHOD:
Preheat oven to 160c and line a large baking tray with baking paper.
Mix all ingredients together, minus the coconut flakes, in a large bowl.
Spread the mixture evenly onto the lined baking tray, once well-combined in honey and oil.
Place in the oven for 10-15 minutes.
Add the coconut flakes and cook for the remaining time.
Allow to cool down before adding to a tight storage jar. Eat with yoghurt, smoothies, or by the handful.
Recipe and image courtesy of @hey_renu.
Chloe Gray
Chloe Gray is the senior writer for stylist.co.uk's fitness brand Strong Women. When she's not writing or lifting weights, she's most likely found practicing handstands, sipping a gin and tonic or eating peanut butter straight out of the jar (not all at the same time).