The weather has been hotter than Hades this week – not complaining – and that means there’s been only one thing (okay, maybe a few) on our menu: summer salads. If you’re bored of circulating a caesar, Greek and pasta mix, this fruity-yet-savoury concoction will reignite your love for the refreshing dish.

Corn, a slow-digesting grain that’s high in iron, is paired with antioxidant-boosting peaches and peppery, calcium-rich rocket.

Perfect for topping up depleted nutrients post-workout when served with a protein like chicken or halloumi. Or simply devour as a quick, delicious lunch while basking in the sunshine.