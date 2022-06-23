Looking to change up your WFH lunches for summer? You need to try this salad.
The weather has been hotter than Hades this week – not complaining – and that means there’s been only one thing (okay, maybe a few) on our menu: summer salads. If you’re bored of circulating a caesar, Greek and pasta mix, this fruity-yet-savoury concoction will reignite your love for the refreshing dish.
Corn, a slow-digesting grain that’s high in iron, is paired with antioxidant-boosting peaches and peppery, calcium-rich rocket.
Perfect for topping up depleted nutrients post-workout when served with a protein like chicken or halloumi. Or simply devour as a quick, delicious lunch while basking in the sunshine.
INGREDIENTS:
4 ears of corn
4 cups of rocket
1 pint cherry tomatoes (halved)
2 peaches or nectarines (sliced)
1 lime
1/2 minced jalepeño (optional)
3 tablespoons olive oil
METHOD:
Husk the corn and cover them with salt, pepper and olive oil.
Grill the corn for about 10 minutes and allow them to cool.
Grill the peaches for about 4-5 minutes on each side.
Cut kernels off of the cob with a serrated knife.
Toss in a bowl with rocket, halved cherry tomatoes, 2 slices of peaches, the juice of one lime and minced jalepeño.
Add olive oil, salt and pepper to taste.
Recipe and image courtesy of Emily Baird of everythingyouwanttoeat.blogspot.com
Chloe Gray
Chloe Gray is the senior writer for stylist.co.uk's fitness brand Strong Women. When she's not writing or lifting weights, she's most likely found practicing handstands, sipping a gin and tonic or eating peanut butter straight out of the jar (not all at the same time).