Did you know that fresh herbs count towards one of your 30 portions of plants you should aim to eat in a week? So do beans and pulses, alongside traditional fruit and veg. That’s why we love this light post-workout tofu and basil roll – packed with delicious fillings to help works towards your plant goal, while helping your body repair from exercise.

Basil is a source of vitamin K, a nutrient essential for healthy bones that keep you able to lift heavy and run fast. And tofu is an incredible source of plant protein to repair your muscles, while 100g of the soya-based meat alternative also packs in over half the recommended intake of calcium and a decent amount of iron.