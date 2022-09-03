No matter what your nutrition goals this September, these plant-rich rolls will help you get there.
Did you know that fresh herbs count towards one of your 30 portions of plants you should aim to eat in a week? So do beans and pulses, alongside traditional fruit and veg. That’s why we love this light post-workout tofu and basil roll – packed with delicious fillings to help works towards your plant goal, while helping your body repair from exercise.
Basil is a source of vitamin K, a nutrient essential for healthy bones that keep you able to lift heavy and run fast. And tofu is an incredible source of plant protein to repair your muscles, while 100g of the soya-based meat alternative also packs in over half the recommended intake of calcium and a decent amount of iron.
Rolled up with raw vegetables, these fragrant rice rolls contain four different plants (although feel free to add more to diversify your diet) and all the necessary nutrients for a crunchy lunch. Getting your 5-a-day never tasted so good.
Tofu and basil rice paper rolls
Serves: 4
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients:
280g-300g firm tofu, drained and patted dry with a clean cloth or absorbent paper
200g rice vermicelli (Thai or Vietnamese)
2 x 134 g packets rice paper or rice pancakes for spring roll wrappers
50g basil leaves, stems removed
1 red pepper, thinly sliced or chopped
Handful of fresh raw bean sprouts
Dipping sauces (see below)
Method:
- Slice or break the tofu into small chunks or pieces and set aside.
- Prepare the rice vermicelli as per the pack instructions, then rinse thoroughly in cold water to stop the noodles from overcooking.
- Lay out the basil leaves, red pepper, tofu, and bean sprouts next to a flat surface you can use for rolling up the parcels.
- Place individual rice papers into a bowl of very warm water and remove once soft, placing them on your working surface.
- Arrange a layer of fresh basil leaves going the length of the rice papers, then a sprinkling of the red pepper, the tofu, and a few bean sprouts.
- Top with a tangle of the vermicelli in a log shape.
- Start rolling: fold the edges at the far end of the filling, enough to make a sealed parcel, then roll, starting with one end, encasing the filling, and rolling as tightly as you can, until the filling is all rolled up in the rice paper. The damp rice paper will hold it all together.
- Place on a plate and repeat until all of the filling is gone. Set the rolls aside until ready to serve.
- Chill or keep cool until ready to serve with a dipping sauce.
Recipe and images courtesy of Fruit and Veg From Europe.
Chloe Gray
Chloe Gray is the senior writer for stylist.co.uk's fitness brand Strong Women. When she's not writing or lifting weights, she's most likely found practicing handstands, sipping a gin and tonic or eating peanut butter straight out of the jar (not all at the same time).