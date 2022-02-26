Have you ever experienced the post-workout delirium that includes brain fog, an insatiable appetite and sore, heavy muscles? Eating enough to refuel after training can help – but eating enough of the right foods will supercharge your way out of the hanger. This tuna, pistachio and quinoa salad is a good place to start.

The base of high-fibre grains will fill your seemingly never-ending hunger hole and supports the production of serotonin that is produced in your gut to get you out of your lethargic slump. While we’re talking brain function, tuna contains omega 3s to help you feel alert – plus protein and potassium to ease muscle aches and cramps. Vitamin-B rich pistachios add a dose of crunch and energy, and their green and purple colouring indicates a high antioxidant content to help your body and mind recover from the inside out. You’ll be ready for round two in no time.

The best bit? It’s by Team GB nutritionist, Nigel Mitchell, who regularly puts it in his athletes’ meal plan. You’ll be ready for round two in no time.