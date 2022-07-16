Vegan BBQ: masala cauliflower and mango skewers
These masala cauliflower and mango skewers, from Vegan BBQ by Katy Beskow, prove that cauliflower steak is so 2021.
From lentil bolognese to chickpea Caesar salad, veganising your favourite meals has become easier than ever. That’s true even for the meat feasts that are barbecues, but there are only so many times you can tuck into a supermarket plant-based burger or another plate of chargrilled vegetables without getting bored.
So ditch the plain cauliflower steak and instead tuck into these skewers that are groaning with the flavour of masala. Anti-inflammatory spices like turmeric and cumin are mixed with protein-rich soy yoghurt to form a marinade that is ideal for eating after exercising, while the fibrous cauliflower is good for your gut any time of day and the sweet mango gives an extra dose of vitamin C. Cauli steaks, we’ll come back for you next summer…
Masala cauliflower and mango skewers
Barbecue temperature: medium heat
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
6 tbsp plain soya yogurt
1 tbsp sunflower oil
1 tbsp mild curry paste (ensure vegan)
½ tsp ground turmeric
½ tsp ground cumin
Pinch of dried chilli flakes
Pinch of sea salt
1 small cauliflower, leaves discarded, broken into about 16 bite-sized florets
2 firm mangoes, peeled and diced into about 12 bite-sized chunks
Juice of ¼ unwaxed lemon
Small handful of fresh coriander (cilantro) leaves, roughly torn
Method:
1 In a large bowl, whisk together the yoghurt, oil, curry paste, turmeric, cumin, chilli flakes and sea salt until combined.
2 Add the cauliflower florets and coat in the marinade. Cover the bowl with cling film or a lid and allow to marinate for two hours.
3 Shake off the excess yogurt marinade from the cauliflower florets and thread onto four metal skewers, alternating with the mango chunks. Aim for four cauliflower florets and three mango chunks per skewer.
4 Place the skewers onto the hot grill and cook for 12–15 minutes, turning a few times to ensure even cooking. Remove from the grill and carefully slide the cauliflower and mango off the skewers.
5 Squeeze over the lemon juice and scatter with coriander leaves.
TIP:
As the mangoes cook on the barbecue, they soften and become sticky. Use slightly underripe mangoes so they thread firmly onto the skewer without breaking off during cooking.
Recipe and images courtesy from Vegan BBQ by Katy Beskow.