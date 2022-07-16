1 In a large bowl, whisk together the yoghurt, oil, curry paste, turmeric, cumin, chilli flakes and sea salt until combined.

2 Add the cauliflower florets and coat in the marinade. Cover the bowl with cling film or a lid and allow to marinate for two hours.

3 Shake off the excess yogurt marinade from the cauliflower florets and thread onto four metal skewers, alternating with the mango chunks. Aim for four cauliflower florets and three mango chunks per skewer.

4 Place the skewers onto the hot grill and cook for 12–15 minutes, turning a few times to ensure even cooking. Remove from the grill and carefully slide the cauliflower and mango off the skewers.

5 Squeeze over the lemon juice and scatter with coriander leaves.

TIP:

As the mangoes cook on the barbecue, they soften and become sticky. Use slightly underripe mangoes so they thread firmly onto the skewer without breaking off during cooking.