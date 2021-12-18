Move over Christmas pudding…

Let’s talk about dates. It’s hard to believe something so gooey and sweet could be classed as a fruit, but these all natural candies really are one of your five a day. They’re packed with fibre, antioxidants and minerals that support your body head to toe, including potassium and magnesium. Plus, they’re a key part of the caramel-y flavour in this sticky toffee pudding. Before you ask, this isn’t a no-sugar zone. But it is a totally vegan, gut-loving dessert that will go down a treat with whoever you’re spending the festive period with. And that’s a holiday miracle.