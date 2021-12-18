Move over Christmas pudding…
Let’s talk about dates. It’s hard to believe something so gooey and sweet could be classed as a fruit, but these all natural candies really are one of your five a day. They’re packed with fibre, antioxidants and minerals that support your body head to toe, including potassium and magnesium. Plus, they’re a key part of the caramel-y flavour in this sticky toffee pudding. Before you ask, this isn’t a no-sugar zone. But it is a totally vegan, gut-loving dessert that will go down a treat with whoever you’re spending the festive period with. And that’s a holiday miracle.
Vegan sticky toffee pudding recipe
Serves: 9
Prep: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 30-35 minutes
INGREDIENTS:
230g pitted dates
80g vegan margarine
120g dark muscovado sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 tsp bicarbonate of soda
1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
200g plain flour
2 tsp baking powder
100ml plant-based milk
For the toffee sauce:
80g dark muscovado sugar
80g vegan margarine
140ml vegan single cream
METHOD:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C fan and line a square 20cm oven-proof dish with baking paper.
- Soak the dates in 200ml of hot water while you complete the next steps.
- Cream the margarine, sugar and vanilla extract together, then add the bicarbonate of soda and vinegar.
- Gently stir in the flour, baking powder and milk.
- Blend the dates with the water until smooth and mix into the pudding mixture.
- Pour the mixture into the dish, then bake for 30-35 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.
- Make the toffee sauce by heating all the ingredients in a small saucepan until boiling, then turn the heat down and simmer for 3-5 minutes. Remove from the heat and leave for a few minutes to thicken.
- Serve a big slice of pudding with a generous drizzling of toffee sauce.
Recipe and images courtesy of So Vegan.
Chloe Gray
Chloe Gray is the senior writer for stylist.co.uk's fitness brand Strong Women. When she's not writing or lifting weights, she's most likely found practicing handstands, sipping a gin and tonic or eating peanut butter straight out of the jar (not all at the same time).