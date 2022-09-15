Another day, another viral TikTok recipe. But this one is a little more mind-blowing than the usual fare. A pancake made from just one ingredient: milk. An invention of the 3-Michelin star restaurant Noma, the recipe was shared on TikTok by ex-chef Alfredo Vozmediano, quickly racking up 29 million views and seeing users across the platform share their own attempts. The idea is simple: boil a pan of milk until the water evaporates, leaving a sweet, caramelised crepe.

Sound weird? We thought so too. But those who have tried it (the Strong Women team included!) can confirm that it works, and it’s surprisingly delicious. Not only that, but it’s quick, super cheap, requires minimal washing up, and is packed full of protein - perfect for a post workout snack. Romero uses cows milk, but others have found soy milk works just as well for a vegan alternative, and both options offer a host of health benefits. According to a 2012 study published in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, dairy-based milk contains high-quality protein, calcium and vitamin D – all of which have been shown to increase lean mass. Researchers have also found that the amino acids found in milk stimulate muscle growth after resistance training, making this the perfect post-workout snack. But that’s not to say that there aren’t also serious nutritional benefits to making this recipe with soy milk, if you’re plant-based or lactose-intolerant. It’s generally agreed by nutritionists and studies that soy tends to be higher in protein than other plant milks. That’s because, soy milk contains all nine of the body’s essential amino acids, meaning that, like cows milk, it can help the body repair and grow muscle after you exercise.

Intrigued? Give it a go after your next work-out. Here’s a step-by-step (spoiler: it’s pretty straightforward).

How to make the viral 1-ingredient pancake

Ingredients Around 150ml-250ml of soy milk or cows milk A non-stick pan Method 1. Pour the milk into the pan. Romero used 150ml for a 20cm pan, but you can use more if your pan is bigger. No need to measure - just make sure it’s a couple of centimetres deep. 2. Turn the heat on and bring to a boil. 3. Once the milk starts bubbling and forms a skin, turn the heat down and leave for a few minutes. 4. Once its cooked, it should be golden brown on the bottom and peel away from the pan easily. Enjoy!

Images and original recipe courtesy of Alfredo Vozmediano