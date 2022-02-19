Almost everyone has a box of Weetabix stored away at the back of their kitchen cupboard. But now the simple (and arguably bland) cereal has been given a revamp on TikTok, with a recipe that is not only delicious but high in protein too. ‘Protein Weetabix cheesecake’ as it’s known on TikTok is overnight oats’ lazy cousin. The recipe is being customised using ingredients like Biscoff and Mini Eggs but the basis of the recipe is surprisingly simple. The main ingredients - Weetabix, milk, yoghurt and protein powder - are probably things you already have in your fridge or cupboard.

The tag #overnightweetabix has over 22.5 million views on TikTok. So why is it being praised so highly? Many of the videos underneath the tag claim the recipe contains up to 40g of protein. The NHS recommends that the average adult needs 50g of protein per day, so 40g in one meal is impressive. Upping your protein intake can be useful if you’re regularly strength training and looking to build muscle. Overnight Weetabix has also become so popular because (clue’s in the name), it supposedly tastes like cheesecake. And who could say no to cheesecake for breakfast? But is it actually good for you? We asked nutritionist Kimberley Neve to explain: “Weetabix is a great option for breakfast! It’s high in fibre and low in sugar (unless you get the flavoured versions) so it will keep you satisfied all morning,” she says. “The high-protein element of the new trend is the Greek yoghurt or protein powders that people add.”

“Greek yoghurt is a really great breakfast food because it’s high in protein and has extra benefits like calcium too. Protein powders are an option but not necessary in the diet – it’s always better to get protein from real food, but there’s no harm in adding protein powder to a meal or snack.” Overall, Neve says that Weetabix cheesecake is a good breakfast option, depending on what toppings you add. “Many videos show quite high-sugar toppings that would be better replaced with fruit,” she says.

Like overnight oats, protein Weetabix cheesecake needs to be prepared the night before you’re planning on eating it and left in the fridge. But the good thing is it only takes a few minutes to prepare, so it’s a pretty low-key breakfast. Here’s how to make the viral recipe…

What you will need to make TikTok’s Weetabix cheesecake

2 Weetabix

125ml milk of your choice

160g greek yoghurt (or thick yoghurt in a flavour of your choice)

15g protein powder

Toppings of your choice (e.g. Biscoff, maple syrup, Nutella, fruit)

How to make TikTok’s Weetabix cheesecake

Place two Weetabix in a plastic or glass container and crush them with your hands or a fork. Add milk and mix it into the Weetabix. Set aside. Add your yoghurt to a separate bowl and mix with protein powder. Spread the yoghurt mixture on top of your Weetabix to form a second layer. Add your toppings. Leave to set in the fridge overnight.

