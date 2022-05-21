Brain function, immunity and even the strength of your muscles is determined by what’s going in your gut. So it makes sense that setting yourself up for a good day starts with feeding its microbiome – and this bacteria-supporting smoothie is made for summer mornings.

The base of prebiotic berries and banana (tip: the greener they are, the better for your gut) is fuel for the microbiome, while ginger has recently been shown to increase bacterial diversity in the gut. Add a probiotic yoghurt to the mix for even more microbes to support digestion, mood and overall health, and you have a deliciously thick smoothie you can spoon into a bowl and layer with toppings – because whose day isn’t made better with strawberries?