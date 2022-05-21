A good day starts with a happy gut, so try this probiotic smoothie bowl for breakfast.
Brain function, immunity and even the strength of your muscles is determined by what’s going in your gut. So it makes sense that setting yourself up for a good day starts with feeding its microbiome – and this bacteria-supporting smoothie is made for summer mornings.
The base of prebiotic berries and banana (tip: the greener they are, the better for your gut) is fuel for the microbiome, while ginger has recently been shown to increase bacterial diversity in the gut. Add a probiotic yoghurt to the mix for even more microbes to support digestion, mood and overall health, and you have a deliciously thick smoothie you can spoon into a bowl and layer with toppings – because whose day isn’t made better with strawberries?
Probiotic smoothie bowl
Serves: 2
Ingredients:
1 fresh or frozen banana
1⁄2 cup frozen berries or frozen fruit of choice
1⁄2 cup The Coconut Collaborative Gut Health Plain Yog, or other dairy-free yoghurt
1cm fresh ginger
1 tsp maple syrup
1⁄2 tsp cinnamon
Method:
1. Place all ingredients in a high-speed blender and blend on high until smooth.
2. Add a little more yogurt or milk if it needs help blending.
3. Pour into a bowl and top with your favourite toppings.
Images and recipe courtesy of The Coconut Collaborative.
Chloe Gray
Chloe Gray is the senior writer for stylist.co.uk's fitness brand Strong Women. When she's not writing or lifting weights, she's most likely found practicing handstands, sipping a gin and tonic or eating peanut butter straight out of the jar (not all at the same time).