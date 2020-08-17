The mushrooms in this morning medley are one of the highest vegetarian sources of vitamin D – great for strengthening the bones and muscles. When paired with high-protein eggs and creamy calcium-rich goat’s cheese, it makes for a perfect post-workout refuel – and a great fridge clear out.

Nobody likes to waste groceries, so we love a throw-everything-in-the-fridge-together kind of meal. This savoury frittata does just that. Rocket about to wilt? Forgotten tomatoes? Untouched mushrooms? Hey, the more the merrier.

Preheat the grill to medium.

Heat the oil in a non-stick ovenproof frying pan over a medium-low heat and add the onion.

Cook for 3 minutes until softened, then add the mushrooms and tomatoes.

Cook for a further 2 minutes.

Add eggs, seasoning and thyme in a bowl or jug.

Beat the eggs, seasoning and thyme until mixed well.

Add the onions, mushrooms and tomatoes to a pan.

Pour the egg mixture over the vegetables in the pan, making sure that the egg is evenly distributed.

Cook for 2 minutes over a low-medium heat until the base and edges begin to set, but the centre is still liquid.

Put a dallop of the goats’ cheese over the top.

Place the pan under the grill for 1–2 minutes until the top begins to puff up and turns golden.

Slide the frittata onto a plate and serve with rocket.