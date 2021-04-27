1. Lie flat on your back with legs straight out in front of you.

2. Hold the dumbbell with both hands, arms straight out in front of you, reaching toward the ceiling.

3. Peel up from the ground (one vertebrae at a time) into a sit-up – the dumbbell continues to reach toward the ceiling.

4. Keeping arms outstretched, lie back down.

5. Inhale on the way up and exhale on the way down.

Do 2 reps