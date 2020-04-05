Want a head-to-toe workout? Strong Women ambassador Emma Obayuvana shows us three full-body exercises that you can do anywhere in 10 quick minutes.

Between Slack, Zoom and email, it’s easy to fall into the work-straight-through-til-5 trap, especially when lunch is sitting only metres away in your fridge. But studies show that breaking up your nine-to-five with a workout improves problem-solving abilities by 10% and efficiency by 15%. So, schedule this ten-minute full-body workout in before your next call. Go on: you’re wearing leggings anyway.

KETTLEBELL DEADLIFT

Strength Training: Strong Women ambassador Emma Obayuvana demonstrating kettlebell deadlifts

With the kettlebell placed between your feet, push hips toward the wall behind you – legs straight. Bending the knees slightly, reach down to grab the handle – shoulders should stop just above hip level. Keep your chin tucked and back straight as your heels push off the ground to return to standing position. Arms remain straight while holding the kettlebell. Swap weight for a bottle of wine, carton of milk or anything heavy you can grip. Do 10 reps

SINGLE ARM WALKING LUNGE

Strength Training: Strong Women ambassador Emma Obayuvana demonstrating single arm walking lunge.

Stand tall, holding a dumbbell in one hand. With feet hip-width apart, take a big step forward and lower down until your front knee is bent at ninety-degrees and thigh is parallel to the floor. Keep your chest up and core tight. Push, off your back foot and bring it forward to take another big step forward with the opposite leg. If you don’t have a dumbbell, keep your hands at your hips. Do 10 reps each side

SINGLE ARM PUSH PRESS

Strength Training: Strong Women ambassador Emma Obayuvana demonstrating single arm push press.

Holding a dumbbell in one hand, bring it up to your shoulder so that your palm is facing away from you and elbow is bent. With feet shoulder-width apart, slightly bend the knees. From your legs, explode up with power while simultaneously pushing the dumbbell over your head. The momentum from your legs will help you lock your arm above your head. Slowly lower the dumbbell back to starting position. No dumbbell? Hold onto a jug of water instead. Do 10 reps each side of single arm push press. Rest for 60 seconds. Complete 3 rounds of entire set.

