Goblet squats are the perfect moves for building strength in every part of the body. Sure, you’re really working those glutes and hamstrings but you’re also firing up the core to keep you stable, loading up the arms and training the back to stay stable.

So, what exactly is a goblet squat and what muscles does it work?

A goblet squat is a progression of the normal squat. Rather than squatting with your hands on your hips, you’re holding a weight in your hands – either a kettlebell or a dumbbell – and “goblet” refers to the way you hold it. You want your hands to be clasping your weight in the same way you might clasp a goblet of wine – the heel of your palms supporting the bottom of the kettlebell or top bit of the dumbbell so that it rests in the centre of your hand. It’s a total body burner, great all sorts of reasons, including: