Would you be surprised to hear that most of us have pretty inactive glute muscles? Probably not. Tucking into dinner, watching the telly, typing away at our desk – almost all of our daily activities require us to have a seat.

You can imagine that this is not ideal, given that our glutes are the largest muscles in our bodies. In fact, weak glutes have a knock-on effect that impacts every other part of our bodies – meaning it could be responsible for back pain, tight hips or stiff knees.