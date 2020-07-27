Strong Women ambassador and fitness trainer Emma Obayuvana demonstrates how to strengthen glutes in this quick and effective 10 minute workout.
Would you be surprised to hear that most of us have pretty inactive glute muscles? Probably not. Tucking into dinner, watching the telly, typing away at our desk – almost all of our daily activities require us to have a seat.
You can imagine that this is not ideal, given that our glutes are the largest muscles in our bodies. In fact, weak glutes have a knock-on effect that impacts every other part of our bodies – meaning it could be responsible for back pain, tight hips or stiff knees.
No need to panic. Making a few changes to your training – such as using wider stances in your squats – can properly target your rear to ensure that it stays strong.
These three moves do just that – and trust us, you’ll feel it.
DUMBBELL SUMO SQUAT
- Stand with feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and toes turned outwards. This is your ‘sumo’ position.
- Hold onto each end of the dumbbell with both hands and place the dumbbell in between your legs.
- Squat down slowly by bending at the knees while pushing your hips back.
- Lower yourself down as much as possible while keeping your chest up, shoulders down and back straight.
- Exhale as you drive through the heels to return to standing position.
Do 10 reps
DUMBBELL GOOD MORNING
- Hold on to each end of the dumbbell with your hands and place the dumbbell behind your head.
- Keep your elbows out wide.
- Slowly hinge forward at the hips, pushing your bum backwards and lowering your torso toward the ground.
- Drive up through your heels to return back to standing position.
- As you do this, keep your shoulder blades engaged, back flat and knees slightly bent.
Do 10 reps
GLUTE BRIDGE WITH ELEVATED HEELS
- To do an elevated glute bridge, lie on your back and place each foot onto a yoga block. You can also use a step, low chair, stack of books or any raised surface.
- If you are adding weight, place the dumbbell across your hips.
- Pushing through your heels, raise your hips off the ground to come into a glute bridge.
- Keep your rib cage down so you’re not arching through the spine - all the power should come through your glutes and hamstrings.
Do 20 reps
Rest for 60 seconds and repeat the entire set for a total of 3 sets
