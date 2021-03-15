Looking for a quick, healthy and tasty dip to have with your nachos or salad bowl? Want to up your Omega-3 intake without having to stomach a load of disgusting fish oils or capsules? Then this super simple guacamole recipe is for you.

Omega-3 is an essential fatty acid that we need for the formation and function of healthy cells – particularly around the nerves and brain. While the easiest way to incorporate omega-3 into your diet may be through eating salmon or mackerel, nutritionist Sophie Dillion from Fresh Fitness Food says that there are still plenty of fish-free ways to add Omega-3 into your diet. “Omega-3s can be found in avocado, nuts, seeds and plant-based cooking oils such as flaxseed oil or walnut oil. Try sprinkling sunflower seeds over your salad, whizzing up a pumpkin seed pesto, or whisking together an oil-based salad dressing for your veg to make sure you’re getting everything you need!”