Whether you’re looking for a quick lunch, a movie night snack or a dinner time dip, this easy guacamole recipe is full of anxiety-busting, brain-loving, anti-inflammatory omega-3.
Looking for a quick, healthy and tasty dip to have with your nachos or salad bowl? Want to up your Omega-3 intake without having to stomach a load of disgusting fish oils or capsules? Then this super simple guacamole recipe is for you.
Omega-3 is an essential fatty acid that we need for the formation and function of healthy cells – particularly around the nerves and brain. While the easiest way to incorporate omega-3 into your diet may be through eating salmon or mackerel, nutritionist Sophie Dillion from Fresh Fitness Food says that there are still plenty of fish-free ways to add Omega-3 into your diet. “Omega-3s can be found in avocado, nuts, seeds and plant-based cooking oils such as flaxseed oil or walnut oil. Try sprinkling sunflower seeds over your salad, whizzing up a pumpkin seed pesto, or whisking together an oil-based salad dressing for your veg to make sure you’re getting everything you need!”
INGREDIENTS:
1 medium-sized avocado
1/2 green finger chilli, finely chopped
1 tbsp fresh coriander, roughly chopped
1/4 lime
1/2 medium-sized green tomato (deseeded and diced)
Salt and pepper to taste
Handful of sunflower seeds or walnuts (to top)
METHOD:
Slice the avocado in half and remove the stone.
Scoop out the avocado flesh and slice into small chunks before placing it into a bowl.
Squeeze the lime juice into the bowl and add the chili, fresh coriander and chopped tomato.
Roughly mash together everything in the bowl and season with salt and pepper.
Spread over rice cakes and toast, or use as a dip for your favourite veggies or crisps.
For an extra nutritional boost, top with sunflower seeds or toasted walnuts.
Recipe courtesy of Sophie Dillion from Fresh Fitness Food.
Image: Getty
Miranda Larbi
Miranda Larbi is a freelance fitness and wellness journalist, and qualified personal trainer. When she’s not finding new vegan places to eat, she can be found training for the next marathon or cycling across London on a Tokyo bike.