While doing tricep dips with a can of baked beans in the lounge has a certain kind of charm to it, many of us will relish the reopening of gyms across England on the 25 July.

Indoor pools make a return the same day (outdoor pools are already open from this weekend), providing a welcome prospect for those of us who’ve been cooling our heels – literally – in a garden tub of water for the past three months.

Like everything else, however, the post-lockdown reality of our workout world will look a lot different from what we are used to.