Bread is great at all times, but arguably it’s best when you need to eat something that feels like a warm hug – which makes these chocolate crumpets the most gigantic embrace of all. This nutritious recipe is packed with healthy fats, such as almonds and chia seeds to support heart health, and sweetened with coconut sugar for slow-release energy. A slathering of nut butter is absolutely non-negotiable.

Switch on oven at the lowest heat. Leave for 10 minutes to warm sufficiently.

Sieve tapioca and flours in a large heatproof mixing bowl. Add your baking powder, quick yeast, milled chia seeds and Himalayan pink salt. Using a whisk thoroughly mix the ingredients until evenly distributed.

Melt chocolate in a double boiler at a low temperature until smooth. Set to one side.

Combine hot water with the coconut sugar in a measuring jug and stir until dissolved. Stir in your almond milk followed by your cold water. Slowly pour in 100ml of your milk mix whisking fastly. Next whisk in your eggs and liquid sweetener of choice until you start to make a nice smooth batter.

Pour another 100ml milk mix into your batter a small amount at a time, whisking thoroughly. Next pour in your melted chocolate and whisk until smooth. It may start to thicken up slightly but do not worry. Gradually pour in more of the milk mixture if needed until the batter becomes the consistency of thick cream - think double cream. If you have any of your milk mixture left leave to one side as you may need it after the proofing stage!

Turn oven off but leave the light on and cover your mixing bowl with a damp towel. Place into the pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Be sure to leave the door open for the first 5 minutes and then close for the remaining 10.

Remove mixture from the oven and give it a quick whisk - if your batter seems thicker than the consistency of double cream then pour in a little of your reserved milk mix until the texture is right. Add in your red wine vinegar followed by your bicarbonate of soda and whisk. Place back into the oven for another 15 minutes. Remove from the oven very carefully and be sure not to agitate the mixture - DO NOT STIR! The bicarbonate of soda is what creates the holes in your crumpets!

Grease crumpet rings generously with butter or coconut oil. Heat a large frying pan or skillet on a low heat and gently brush with butter or coconut oil then place your pre-greased crumpet rings in the pan. Pour in ⅔ cup into each crumpet ring. If using cookie cutters you’ll probably only want to use around 3 tbsp of mix per crumpet. Remember do not to stir or agitate the mixture in the mixing bowl or the pan otherwise you will lose those beautiful holes!

Gently place a lid onto your frying pan and leave to cook for around 6 minutes. Firstly you will see lots of tiny bubbles form on the surface which transform into larger ones and then begin to burst. Once the surface of the crumpets begin to look firm it will be time to lift the rings off. Using two forks anchor into the upper lip of the rings and firmly but slowly lift the rings off.

Flip over crumpets with a spatula, cover and cook for a further 2-3 minutes until lightly golden. Repeat the process until you have cooked all of the batter. Serve toasted with some melted grass-fed butter, almond butter, maple syrup, and dried mulberries!

NOTES:

You’ll need some old fashioned crumpet rings for this recipe, however if you don’t have any you can get away with turning cookie cutters upside down, leaving the fluted edge facing upward.

If using active dried yeast you will need to prepare a yeast starter and follow the instructions in my Paleo Crumpets recipe for this using the same proportions of liquids within the recipe.









Recipe & image courtesy of Georgina Young from Greens Of The Stone Age