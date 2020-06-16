Protein isn’t just something that bodybuilders should be thinking about. In fact, getting enough of this macronutrient in your diet is essential for muscle recovery, strong bones, better sleep and can even lower your blood pressure.

Yet, when we’re in a rush, nutrition is often the last thing on our mind. Instead, it’s more a case of grabbing whatever will stop the rumbling, and topping up on the other stuff later. However, nutrient timing can be important: studies show that eating a fair amount of protein in each meal throughout the day has more benefits than eating all of your protein in one go, with general guidelines suggesting optimum intake looks like eating 20-25g of protein every few hours.