The p rotein supplement market was worth nearly £4,000 million in 2017 and is expected to nearly double by 2025. That’s a whole lot of money spent on shakes, bars and enhanced foods. For many gym goers, getting a parcel from brands like MyProtein, Missfits and Awesome Supplements is as standard as ordering new gym leggings. Powders are stocked at most supermarkets and you’ll find extra protein pumped into your cereals, crisps and chocolate bars. So why are we all so obsessed?

Each week, we get fitness trainers to answer some of the most asked questions from women who want to get into lifting. This week, Alice Miller and Tess Glynn-Jones are clearing up the myth about much protein you should really be eating.

How much protein should you have when strength training?

ALICE MILLER

“That depends on how much you weigh, and how often can you train. So I always say between 1.5-2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. That’s very broad, so try the lower end and see how that feels for a few weeks then you can always increase that. I weigh 72 kilos, I weight train five times a week and I have an average of about 110 grams of protein a day and have no issue putting muscle on. A lot of people always think that you need to have a lot more protein than you actually do. But I’d say unless you’re an athlete rather than thinking about numbers and grams just think about having protein at every meal.

“Ways to know if you’re not eating enough protein might include muscle cramping, not recovering well so still being sore days after my session and not feeling as strong in the sessions following. I get an upset stomach if I do eat too much protein, but it’s very hard to eat dangerously too much. Anything your body doesn’t need for growth will just be stored in your body the same way as any other food.”

TESS GLYNNE-JONES

“For women, I’d say anywhere between about 1.2-2grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. That being said, though, it totally depends on the activity of your job, how many times a week you train, the intensity of your training, your basal metabolic rate – there are so many factors that come into it. If you have a really active job and you’re strength training three times or more per week, you probably want to be erring on the side of two grams per kilogram of body weight. So if you weighed 70 kilos, you’d be aiming to eat 140 grams of protein a day. But it’s really, really different for everyone. And the generic calculations might not work for everyone, of course, but I would definitely say it’s better to err on the higher side of protein.”

Do you need to have protein within 30 minutes of working out?

ALICE MILLER

“I don’t finish my workout and immediately slam the protein shake. The whole ‘30-minute window of gains’ thing is myth. That goes back to like the top 1%: if you’re an athlete looking to beat the competition we might look at the exact time we consume things, and everything to the exact gram. But if you’re just the everyday gym goer, focus on getting a training session done and having a post workout recovery meal with carbohydrates to replenish energy and protein to help rebuild the muscle and help with your recovery.”

TESS GLYNNE-JONES

“I think it’s good to get some fast carbs and protein in within 90 minutes after you’ve finished training. That can be whey protein blended up with a bananas and fruit, for example. There is some science behind it, but it’s one of those controversial things. It’s not the be all and end all, but getting in calories, carbs and protein will speed up recovery and replenish the muscles. Your body’s so depleted when you finish training so you need to refill those glycogen stores.”