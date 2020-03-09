The gym could be a hotbed for germs with all the shared equipment, but should we be avoiding it like the plague? We have the ultimate guide to working out and not getting sick.

The coronavirus outbreak has dominated our news feeds over the past few months. While in the UK we aren’t being advised to stop going about our daily routines, most of us are feeling alert to the fact that public spaces are hot spots for germ transmission. With that, we can’t ignore that one of the grubbiest places we spend time in is the gym. There’s something ironic about the place we head to for health and wellbeing also being a hotbed for bacteria, thanks to all the shared equipment and bodily fluid. Equipment in the free weights area i.e. barbells and dumbbells contain huge amounts of germs – more than 360 times the amount of bacteria than a toilet seat, to be precise. Now, where’s that antiseptic spray?

How to avoid germs at the gym? There’s the obvious measures to take: washing your hands (the most recent advice issued from health secretary Matt Hancock is to wash your hands for 20 seconds – or to the tune of happy birthday, which lasts roughly the same time), and wiping down equipment before and after use. But it might actually be your breathing technique that’s putting you in the most danger. When we exercise we breathe through the mouth more often than when we would in our day-to-day life, both in order to help with our form and in order to get more oxygen to the muscles. But that means our breath isn’t passing through the nose, which acts as a filtration system to filter bacteria and toxins.

“Most respiratory viruses, such as the coronavirus, are spread via droplets. If you’re breathing heavily – including panting, coughing and spluttering – then are more likely to spread infection to others,” explains Dr. Hazel Wallace BSc MSc MBBCh ANutr, NHS doctor and associate registered nutritionist. “I wouldn’t avoid mouth breathing whilst exercising out of fear of catching an infection, but one can be mindful of keeping a distance (greater than one metre) from people who may be sick.”

In fact, Dr. Wallace says exercising will help boost your immune system. Alongside a good workout, she also prescribes general healthy habits in order for your body to be able to fight infection: getting enough sleep, eating well and taking sufficient rest so that your body isn’t in a stressed state. But what about working out in a face mask? The short answer: don’t bother. Not only will it be really annoying during your workout, “there is very little evidence of widespread benefit for members of the public. They can also encourage people to touch their face, mouth and nose more often,” adds Dr. Wallace. “Be alert, but don’t panic. Remember not everyone who coughs or sneezes has the coronavirus and at the moment cases are under control in the UK. However the situation is evolving daily. If you are feeling unwell then do stay at home and avoid the risk of spreading infection to the rest of the gym community.”

Anyone experiencing symptoms of coronavirus should call NHS 111. Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.