Master your breath and master your runs with this expert advice.

Using the proper form is important in every single workout to avoid injury and get the most out of your session. Yes, that includes running: just because you’re not lifting heavy weights it doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t be paying attention to what your body is doing. One often overlooked part of technique is your breath. Forgetting to breathe, breathing too quickly or tensing your body as you inhale and exhale will do nothing for yourself or your personal bests. In fact, mastering breathwork will help your body go faster and further.

You may also like Easy breathing techniques to boost energy and calm anxiety during lockdown

Here are five simple steps to help you get control of your breath, whether you’ve only just started running in lockdown or have been clocking up the miles for months. 1. Relax “The art to breathing correctly when running is staying as relaxed as possible,’ explains Rachael Woolston, founder of Girls Run the World, the training platform and community for women in running and triathlon. “Your body will get in the oxygen it needs – as long as you’re not anxious about it.” Unfortunately, telling yourself not to be anxious doesn’t help reduce anxiety. Rachael recommends following a proper plan to get you through your runs – that way you can trust the process and put your mind at ease knowing that you are working at a consistent rate. 2. Use the mouth How you breathe in and out won’t just affect your nervous system, but the whole body. “When you’re running at hard efforts, you need to get as much oxygen in as possible to fuel your muscles, so use both the nose and the mouth,” advises Rachael. “But when on an easy relaxed run, breathing through your mouth helps to keep your jaw, and therefore your shoulders.” This proper posture is so important to minimise injury of the joints and muscles in the whole body, including the knees.

Try to relax when you run to improve the run

3. Learn to be uncomfortable Running is hard, especially if it’s something that your body isn’t used to doing. Settling into the feeling will help: “You can often get that horrible burning feeling in your lungs, and if you’re not used to that it can make you anxious,” Rachael adds. “When that happens, it can be quite good to let out a big, deep exhalation just to regain control of the breath.” Remember: consistency and planning will get you there eventually. 4. Improve your fitness Don’t run to get fit, get fit to run. “If you’re finding breathing difficult, then that often can be a sign that you need to build up your aerobic fitness. Skipping can be a fantastic way of building that up, especially by doing it in short bursts like 30 seconds on and 30 seconds off. That not only helps you develop your cardio fitness but will also develop your plyometric strength, which is exactly the mechanism that you use for running.” 5. Practice makes perfect Practicing your breath outside of the run is key. “Work on your yoga breath, so that you can get in tune with your inhalation, retention and exhalation,” says Rachael. “Building that up outside of training can really help you stay in control when you are running, whether fast or slow.” She recommends practicing with an inhale for three, holding for two, exhaling for three and building that up so you can work at a 8:4:8 pattern. “Stay relaxed around the jaw, mouth and nostrils when you do it so that it’s keeping that flowing, controlled movement is also important.”

Follow @StrongWomenUK on Instagram for the latest workouts, delicious recipes and motivation from your favourite fitness experts.

