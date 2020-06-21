Strong Women ambassador Alice-Rose Miller demonstrates how to strengthen leg muscles using bodyweight only – so you can take your workout anywhere.
Switching into workout mode can be tough when you’re exercising in the same space that you also cook dinner, couch surf and attend Zoom meetings in. But now that days are getting warmer and sunnier, taking your session outdoors could be just the boost you need. Try soaking up some energy-boosting rays in the park or backyard with this lower body workout that targets the glutes, hamstrings and quads.
Worried about lugging your dumbbells outside? No need, as these leg exercises build strength using bodyweight only – so you can do this workout anywhere and anytime.
AIR SQUATS
- Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.
- Take your arms out in front of you and hold your hands together – keeping your chest open and neck straight.
- Your weight should be in your heels and your toes should be pointing slightly outwards.
- Lower your hips to sit down low into a deep squat.
- Exhale as you drive through the heels to return to standing position.
Do 10 reps
You may also like
At home workout: how to strength train with nothing but a chair
SPLIT LUNGE
- Stand with your feet hip-width apart and place arms on your hips.
- Take a big step forward and lower yourself down until the front knee is bent at a ninety-degree angle and thigh is parallel to the floor (so you’re in a split stance).
- Keep your chest up and core tight as you press through the front heel to straighten the front leg.
- Bend the knee to return to the bent lunge position – that’s one rep.
Do 10 reps each side
You may also like
Increase energy: get your second wind with this full body workout
SINGLE LEG ROMANIAN DEADLIFT
- Place one foot slightly in front of the other, with the weight in your front foot.
- Hinge forward from the hips as you lower your torso toward the ground and raise your back leg up off the floor.
- Your front knee should be straight, but not locked out – so there’s a slight bend in your knee.
- Push through the heel to bring yourself back up to the starting position. You should feel a stretch in the back of that hamstring.
Do 10 reps each side. Rest 60 seconds and repeat for 3 rounds total.
Want more at-home workouts? Follow @StrongWomenUK on Instagram for the latest workouts, delicious recipes and motivation from your favourite fitness experts.