You can’t consume enough protein to build strength on a vegan diet

Strength training breaks down protein in the muscle, which needs more protein to rebuild and grow. Considering then, that animal products contain a much higher concentration of protein than plant-based foods – the average chicken breast will provide you with an impressive 41g – building strength as a vegan seems pretty implausible. But there are plenty of high protein plant-based food sources.

“All soy products, beans, pulses, grains, nuts and seeds contain protein,” says nutritionist Lily Soutter. “As long as you are following a whole-food vegan diet and are consuming the recommended calorie intake to maintain weight, you should be receiving optimal amounts.”

What she means by “whole-food” is a variety that will cover all amino acids. Animal proteins contain all nine amino acids – essential for building and repairing tissue – while tofu, quinoa and Quorn are the only plant-based proteins to contain a full range. If these aren’t taking your fancy, Lily says that combining foods is a simple solution.