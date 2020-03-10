It’s the move you need to sculpt a strong lower body, and the good news is you can do it anywhere without any equipment. Get ready to go down low and slow, and feel the burn.

It’s the exercise you see every influencer doing to build a strong lower body. Even Kim K has shared Instagram stories of her workout, which apparently involves 1000 squats. Whether she actually does a thousand, which would take the best part of an hour, squats are a brilliant exercise for sculpting your gluteal muscles, working your ankles and activating your core. They provide the perfect workout combination of strength, balance and mobility: the holy trinity of fitness goals. You can add weight to your squats to increase the challenge or just utilise your body weight. The key is to maintain good form; there’s no point in speed squatting or lifting heavy if you’re not in the perfect position because you won’t be targetting the right muscles. Don’t be fooled into thinking that, just because it might feel easy without any weights, you should race through your squats. Slow and steady wins the race. The work is on the descent and increasing the time your muscles spend under tension is where the magic happens.

Which muscles am I working? They may target the thighs but they’re also incredible for core strength, stability and ankle mobility – all crucial elements of functional, everyday fitness. Whether you’re lifting a heavy piece of furniture (strength) or bending to inspect something on the ground (flexibility), you should be squatting to avoid injuries. When you squat, you’re working: Quadriceps (front of thighs)

Hamstrings (back of thighs)

Glutes (bum)

Adductor magnus (inner thigh)

Erectors (spine)

Abs and obliques (centre and side stomach)

Calves

Upper back and lats (shoulders – if you’re using weights) How to do the perfect squat 1. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart 2. Push your weight back into your heels – you should be able to lift up your toes 3. Slightly bend your knees and put your arms out straight in front of you for balance 4. Sit back as if going to sit in an invisible chair – back straight and legs at a 90’ angle (if you can – if not, try to go as low as you can without your knees turning outwards) 5. Keep your knees behind your toes and push back up to stand Go for three sets of 12 reps, with a 30-second break in between each set.

Points to remember Slow it down Count to three as you bend down and then come back up to standing (3:1) Squatting is all about the angles Eventually, you want to form a 90’ angle between your thighs and calves Keep your knees behind your toes Weight should be back in your heels at all times Keep your knees facing forwards You don’t want them to face out to the sides but keep everything aligned. Look forward Looking at the ground is only going to result in a curved back and pressure on the neck

What muscles do squats work?

Variations Goblet squat Take a kettlebell or dumbbell (you want it to be quite heavy) and hold it to your chest. Hold it there while you perform your classic squats – remembering to keep the weight in your heels even if you are holding it in your arms! Barbell squat If you’ve never done a barbell squat before, it’s worth getting a PT at your gym to watch and guide you through your first one. Lifting heavy requires having someone close by to ‘spot’ you and ensure that you don’t drop a massive load on your feet/back/head. The format follows the same principle but instead of holding your weight, you load your barbell up and squat with it resting on the bottom of your neck. Squat and walk Weighted or not, simply squat and instead of coming back up to standing immediately, step forwards with your right foot then move your left foot, then step back and stand up. Squat, step forwards, step backward, stand. Sumo squat This is a wider squat than the regular. Rather than having your feet shoulders’ width apart, move them so that they’re a few inches wider than a yoga mat and then bend. Eventually, you should be able to rest your elbows on the insides of your knees – increasing the stretch. Yogis can hang out in this position for long periods of time so start short (10 seconds) and build up to see how long you can hold a sumo squat (30 seconds +). Squat jump If you really want to feel the burn, squat and then jump as you come back up – taking care to land softly and with bent knees to protect your joints. Use your arms to help take you up, moving them back as you come up.