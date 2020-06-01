Increase energy: get your second wind with this full body workout

Feeling exhausted or lethargic? Believe it or not, a workout can help. That’s because exercise gets your blood flowing, increases your heart rate and releases endorphins – all responsible for making you feel energised. 

A high-octane workout might be the last thing on your mind when feeling more lethargic than a sloth. But did you know that the endorphin rush that comes from smashing out a sweaty session actually boosts energy levels too?

This full body circuit works you from head to toe, including the heart – which means you might just be able to make it through the day without a nap.

Dumbbell Renegade Row

Get into a plank position, with arms directly under shoulders and body in a straight line (don’t let the hips sit too high or sink too low). Hold a dumbbell in each hand. Bend your left arm, bringing the weight up to your chest, so that your elbow is at a 90-degree angle. Squeeze the shoulder blades together at the top of the move, before slowly lowering the weight back down. Repeat on the opposite arm, while keeping the hips complete still (try not to rock them).

Do 20 reps

Dumbbell Thruster

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and rest the dumbbells on top of your shoulders (arms bent). Bend your knees to come into a squat – making sure that your weight is in the heels and not the toes. Check to make sure that your knees also aren’t going past the front of your toes. Drive back up to standing position and as you extend upward, straighten your arms above your head. Return the dumbbells to your shoulders as you squat back down.

Do 10 reps

Russian Kettlebell Swing

Stand with feet hip-width apart and grip the kettlebell handle with both hands – placing it in between your legs with your arms hanging straight. To swing the kettlebell, squat slightly and swinging the kettlebell through the legs slightly, then thrusting the hips forward. The momentum from your hip thrust will carry the kettlebell upward, until it reaches straight out in front of you at eye level (arms become parallel to your chest at the height of this move). If you can swing the weight higher than eye level, you need to use a heavier kettlebell. The kettlebell will naturally swing back downward (while arms remain straight) and will fall back in between your legs as you return to starting position (slight squat). 

Do 10 reps.
Rest for 60 seconds. Complete 3 rounds of entire set.

