Fancy running for a good cause? Sign up to join our Stylist Strong Women wave in support of UN Women UK Safe Spaces Now initiative.
Calling all runners (of all abilities)! We’re delighted to announce that Stylist Strong Women is going to have a dedicated wave at the iconic ASICS London 10K event on Sunday 10 July, and we’d love you to come and run the course with us.
The Stylist Strong Women wave has been introduced to raise awareness of and donations for the UN Women UK Safe Spaces Now initiative. Launched in 2020, its goal is to fight for harassment-free public spaces.
Our wave at the ASICS London 10K gives us the opportunity to support this important cause. Given how many of us have experienced catcalling and other forms of harassment on our runs, we’re keen to lend support to charities championing for behavioural change by men - not female runners. As such, we’d also love you to invite male friends along to run with us. Join us next month and together we’ll run the streets of London for safety, for change and for freedom.
What’s more, you can sign up now for an exclusive ticket price of only £20* (normal price £49). £5 of every ticket sold will be donated to Safe Spaces Now.
We would love for as many of you who take part to fundraise for this cause too, with all funds raised going towards delivering the educational programmes needed to inspire behavioural change facilitated by the UN Women UK Safe Spaces Now initiative.
Details of the event:
- When: Sunday 10 July
- Where: 105 Piccadilly, London, W1J 7NJ
- Time: 9.30am
- Normal ticket price: £49
- Stylist Strong Women wave exclusive ticket price: £20*
- Donation to Safe Spaces: £5 of every ticket sale
- All runners in the Stylist Strong Women wave will get a free Limelight Sports Club membership
*Please note these tickets are limited to Stylist readers