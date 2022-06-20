Calling all runners (of all abilities)! We’re delighted to announce that Stylist Strong Women is going to have a dedicated wave at the iconic ASICS London 10K event on Sunday 10 July, and we’d love you to come and run the course with us.

The Stylist Strong Women wave has been introduced to raise awareness of and donations for the UN Women UK Safe Spaces Now initiative. Launched in 2020, its goal is to fight for harassment-free public spaces.

Our wave at the ASICS London 10K gives us the opportunity to support this important cause. Given how many of us have experienced catcalling and other forms of harassment on our runs, we’re keen to lend support to charities championing for behavioural change by men - not female runners. As such, we’d also love you to invite male friends along to run with us. Join us next month and together we’ll run the streets of London for safety, for change and for freedom.