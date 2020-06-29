A staple move if you want strong and stable shoulders, lateral raises are an integral part of any upper body workout.

Long-term, sustained progress in weight training requires focus on some of the smaller and more finnicky areas of the body. Exercises like lateral raises are ideal if you want to isolate the complicated muscles of your shoulders, build up strength, and ensure your body is getting a balanced workout. Easily incorporated into an upper body workout, all they require is a couple of dumbbells and good form. When done regularly, lateral raises can benefit everything from your core to your neck and upper back, making them a great exercise to do if you want to improve your technique elsewhere in the gym.

But do not be fooled. Lateral raises may seem fairly simple, but technique is everything if you want to see results and avoid injury. Particularly when it comes to your notoriously delicate shoulder joints, it’s important to make sure you take everything slow and ensure you’re engaging the right muscles.

What muscles am I working?

Lateral raises work the shoulder muscles, known as deltoids, according to Very Well Health. This group of muscles is made up of three heads: the anterior deltoid, medial deltoid, and posterior deltoid. Primarily, lateral raises work the anterior (front) and posterior (back) deltoid heads. However, they also engage your upper trap and rotator cuff muscles. As this is a unilateral exercise, “it can really help target any discrepancies in terms of strength between the right and left side of your body,” explains Strong Women ambassador Emma Obayuvana. So, while you’re isolating key muscles in each shoulder, you are also ensuring that they remain balanced, which will help to keep you from overworking one side while underworking the other during your workouts.

Points to remember

Take it slowly They may look straightforward, but plenty can go wrong with a lateral raise if you don’t get your technique quite right. So keep your reps nice and slow. Lateral raises are all about engaging those key muscles and controlling the movement from your shoulders, which you can only do if you take your time. Push, don’t pull “Avoid trying to ‘pull’ the weight up,” says Strong Women ambassador Alice Rose-Miller. “This usually means we end up using our lats, a problem a lot of people face.” “Think about your shoulders pushing the weight and keeping your shoulders back and down.” Be careful choosing your weights Many people make the mistake of thinking that a heavy weight is the way to go. But lateral raises are tricky, and they get notably more difficult with each rep. Choosing a light weight will help you avoid injury and work through a full range of motion. When to avoid lateral raises “It is important to avoid lateral raises if you have a shoulder injury,” says Emma Obayuvana, because of the potential for overworking your delicate deltoid muscles.

How to do lateral raises correctly

1. Stand with your arms by your sides, palms facing inwards, and a light dumbbell in each hand. 2. Keeping your core engaged and your shoulders back, slowly raise both arms outwards. 3. Make sure you keep your arms straight with a slight bend in each elbow, and stop when they are extended straight out from your shoulders. Your body should form a “T” shape. 4. Pause for a couple of seconds in this position to give yourself more time under tension. 5. Then, slowly lower your arms back down to your side. Do three sets of up to 12 reps.

Variations

Bent-arm lateral raises A fairly straightforward way to vary this staple exercise is to bend your elbows before starting your lift. With your upper arms down by the sides of your body, bend your elbows at a 90 degree angle, so that the dumbbells are at chest height with palms facing inwards. Keeping your elbows bent throughout, raise your arms out to the side and stop at shoulder height. Your palms should be facing downwards at the top of the movement. Hold for a couple of seconds, then return to the starting position. Repeat 12 times. Kettlebell lateral raise For those who have mastered the lateral raise, a more advanced variation involves switching out the dumbbells for kettlebells. With kettlebells, the weight is distributed below the handles, giving your muscles more of a challenge as they work through the lift. Holding a kettlebell in each hand, slowly and carefully start to move your arms out to the sides, keeping them straight. Again, stop when your arms are at shoulder height and hold for a second or two. Repeat eight times. Curtsy lunge lateral raises If you wanted to work your delts while also giving your lower body a workout, try combining your lateral raises with a curtsy lunge. Stand straight, with a dumbbell in each hand and your feet hip-width apart. Now, raise your arms out to the sides, as you would with a normal lateral raise. At the same time, step your left leg behind your right, and squat down so both your knees are at a 90 degree angle. Hold for a second or two, then return to standing. Complete eight to 12 reps, then swap legs. You can also try this while doing front raises, to target your anterior delt muscles.

