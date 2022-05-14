These darling floral prints are sure to add a spring to your step, and your workouts.
Like a regular wardrobe, our activewear collection is one that tends to change with the seasons.
While thick compressive leggings and thermal jackets are perfect for chilly winter runs, as the weather gets warmer and the days get longer, our activewear drawer could do with a sunnier upgrade.
Enter: Liberty London.
The iconic brand has just launched their Feel-Good Florals collection, embracing vibrant prints on recycled bases, to throw-on-and-go for exercising, grabbing a coffee or catching up with friends.
Including vibrant prints and versatile shapes, the collection boasts a variety of pieces that are smooth, compact and silhouette-shaping, as well as breathable and high-performance.
But they don’t just look pretty, they have some serious credentials too. Expertly constructed leggings are made with supportive recycled polyamide and elastane fabric, protective and practical running jackets feature water-resistant ripstop fabric and the soft running tops are ideal for both high-impact workouts and off-duty days.
What’s more, all the apparel is made from high-tech Liberty Fabrics bases, printed by their experts in a mill in Lake Como, Italy.
You can choose to be the picture of spring in head-to-toe floral, or match patterned leggings with a plain sports bra for a more muted look.
So whether you’re sweating it out at SoulCycle or taking yourself through a relaxing yoga flow, why not add a slice of Liberty luxury to your workout?
The Feel-Good Florals Activewear is available in-store and online at Libertylondon.com.
Images: Liberty