When training in over 30C temperatures, staying safe is the top priority. That means avoiding training at the hottest times, keeping hydrated and, an often over-looked point, getting the right kit.
We know you’ve already swapped your thick black leggings for some running shorts, but adding in lightweight fabrics and breezy cuts can also help to keep you cool, dry and performing.
These pieces of kit do just that, meaning that you can focus on your strength and endurance rather than the fabric clinging to your skin or quite how hot you’re getting.
Adidas M10 shorts
Short-shorts are sure to keep you cool, but aren’t always comfy. Here’s the exception: a high-rise pair that repel moisture and won’t slip.
The Girlfriend Collective Paloma bra
High support doesn’t mean tons of fabric: this Girlfriend Collective bra has a scoop neck to keep you cool while holding you in and the longline design also means you can double this up as a top to limit layers. All complete with a moisture repellent fabric made from 11 recycled water bottles.
Nike Elastika tank top
Featuring Nike’s famous Dri-Fit technology to wick sweat, this vest also keeps the breeze coming with lightweight and stretchy material. The cut out back also helps you keep cool while remaining covered.
Lululemon The Towel
We all agree that lying on a sweaty bench or dripping on our yoga mat is no-one’s idea of fun, right? This microfibre towel is the answer. Super absorbent and slip resistant, you can use it to mop up after or keep you sturdy during your session.
Sweaty Betty Power leggings
Sweaty Betty’s ‘power’ fabric is made from quick dry fabrics that also promise super stretch and pass the squat test. We love that these also come in bright summer patterns, too.
Vaara River Stretch jersey
We love a multi-functional item, hence why we love this workout top that we’ll also be wearing to the pub. The antibacterial fabric means you won’t turn into a hot bed of germs during your runs and the lightweight material keeps things breezy.
