After the final, ticket sales for the Women’s Super League (WSL, the Premier League equivalent) rocketed. At Manchester City, where Greenwood is one of seven Euro Lionesses in the squad – including Chloe Kelly, who became an overnight icon when she scored the winning goal and celebrated in her sports bra – sales doubled overnight. It means a new era on and off the pitch for Greenwood when the season starts next month. She can’t wait.

“The biggest thing for me is that even in teams who didn’t have players representing them at the Euros, attendances are going up. It’s amazing,” she says. “But it also needs to be sustainable, normal. We don’t want it to be breaking news every time it happens.”

This is where Greenwood, and her teammates’, real post-Euro mission comes in. Less than 24 hours after their win, on the team bus to their Trafalgar Square celebrations, the 23 Lionesses agreed to sign and share an open letter, on Twitter, asking the government to use their victory for change. They wrote: “We want every young girl in the nation to be able to play football at school.”

Greenwood wants the option to participate in sport to be ‘non-negotiable’ for girls. She explains: “We want our message to have longevity. It’s about a change in society – and for women in general. Be it football or hockey, whatever it is, we want young females to feel that sport is a space for them to enjoy themselves. It doesn’t have to be at a competitive level, either. If it’s just to make friends or have fun or feel healthy, as women, it’s so important we send that message.”