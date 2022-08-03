The Lionesses have penned an open letter to the two remaining Tory leadership candidates, demanding that girls be given equal access to football at school. The letter, signed by every player in the 2022 Uefa Women’s Euro England squad, asks that on becoming prime minister on 5 September, Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss helps to cement the legacy of the games by ensuring that every girl in the UK is able to play football at school.

At the moment, just 63% of girls have access to the game during PE lessons – and the team believes that following their success at Wembley, more will want to play. By not offering it at school, those girls risk being turned away.

“This is something that we all experienced growing up,” the letter says. “We were often stopped from playing. So we made our own teams, we travelled across the country and despite the odds, we just kept playing football.”