Parking yourself in the same spot for up to eight hours can do a number on your glutes, making them feel numb and sore. Strong Women ambassador Emma Obayuvana demonstrates three effective exercises to wake up your lower body.

What were once simple ways of getting our blood flowing – running for the tube or walking to lunch with colleagues (those were the days…) – aren’t an option right now. That means more time sat down, and our numb bums need us to move more than ever. If you find yours parked in the same position since breakfast, revive it with this quick and effective 10 minute glute and lower body workout.

DUMBBELL STAGGERED STANCE ROMANIAN DEADLIFT

Strength Training: Strong Women ambassador Emma Obayuvana demonstrating staggered stance Romanian deadlift with dumbbells

With a dumbbell (or heavy books) in each hand, stand with one foot in front of the other and all the weight in your front foot. Hinge forward from the hips to bring your straight back towards the floor – keeping a slight bend in your front leg as you bring both weights towards the floor. You should feel a slight stretch in the hamstring of your front leg. Return back to starting position while keeping the slight bend in the knees, shoulders back, back straight and knees behind the toes. Do 10 reps each side

DUMBBELL SINGLE LEG GLUTE BRIDGE

Strength Training: Strong Women ambassador Emma Obayuvana demonstrating single leg glute bridge

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet on the floor, shoulder-width apart. Place a weight onto your pelvis. Lift your hips towards the sky while engaging your core. Make sure not to let the hips tilt as they should be centered. Lift and straighten your right leg up to the sky. While keeping your right leg raised, lower your back and bum to the ground. Do 10 reps each side

BANDED GLUTE BRIDGE

Strength Training: Strong Women ambassador Emma Obayuvana demonstrating banded glute bridge

Place a resistance band around your thighs (just above the knees). If you don’t have one, don’t worry. The same muscles are still being challenged even without a band. Lie on your back with knees bent and feet shoulder-width apart. Lift your hips, bum and lower back off the floor, pausing for two seconds at the top. Lower back down while keeping the knees in the same position throughout the move. Do 20 reps. Complete 3 rounds of entire set.

