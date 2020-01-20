If there’s anyone who can give us a kick up the butt and pull us, not only through gloomy ol’ blue Monday, but through January and inspire us to hold onto the goals and aspirations we’ve set – it’s Michelle Obama.

Yes, she’s a queen among women, but even the former first lady can find it hard to feel motivated to get moving. We’ve felt the struggle many times, after a long day at work, to get up off the sofa and give our bodies some love by working up a sweat.

We know that listening to music not only makes a workout more enjoyable, but it’s been proven to actually enhance our physical performance, make exercise seem easier and helps to increase blood flow and reduce the amount of oxygen intake required to perform.