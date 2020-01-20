Looking for a workout playlist that will push you to the next level? Michelle Obama has the answers.
If there’s anyone who can give us a kick up the butt and pull us, not only through gloomy ol’ blue Monday, but through January and inspire us to hold onto the goals and aspirations we’ve set – it’s Michelle Obama.
Yes, she’s a queen among women, but even the former first lady can find it hard to feel motivated to get moving. We’ve felt the struggle many times, after a long day at work, to get up off the sofa and give our bodies some love by working up a sweat.
We know that listening to music not only makes a workout more enjoyable, but it’s been proven to actually enhance our physical performance, make exercise seem easier and helps to increase blood flow and reduce the amount of oxygen intake required to perform.
But what music really gets you going, though, that’s the question? We’re partial to some big Disney classics (they’re surprisingly galvanising), but we’re about to make a whole new playlist after seeing Obama’s recent Instagram post which details all of her favourite songs to exercise to.
Writing on Instagram, Obama says: “It’s about that time when New Year’s goals and resolutions get just a bit harder to stick to. To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to 2020 #WorkoutPlaylist with all of you.
“These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts. What’s on your playlist? #IAmBecoming #SelfcareSunday.”
The post features 27 workout songs and a further nine to cool down to, and is packed full of favourites such as Lose My Breath by Destiny’s Child and Soulmate by Lizzo.
We’ve got the full list below, ready for you to try in your own workout:
To exercise to:
- A God Like You by Kirk Franklin
- 3005 by Childish Gambino
- Soulmate by Lizzo
- My Money, My Baby by Burna Boy
- TINTS by Anderson .Paak feat. Kendrick Lamar
- Clique by Kanye West, JAY-Z, and Big Sean (Clean)
- Drogba (Joanna) by Afro B
- Feelin’ So Good Remix by Jennifer Lopez feat. Fat Joe and Big Pun
- Press by Cardi B (Clean)
- Apeshit by The Carters (Clean)
- Lose My Breath by Destiny’s Child
- Chuck Baby by Chuck Brown
- Hussle & Motivate by Nipsey Hussle (Clean)
- Rule the World by 2 Chainz feat. Ariana Grande
- Feels Good by Tony! Toni! Toné!
- Perm by Bruno Mars
- One Kiss by Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa
- Finesse Remix by Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B
- Before I Let Go by Beyoncé
- Tambourine by Eve (Clean)
- Toast by Koffee
- Slide by Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean and Migos (Clean)
- Cross Me by Ed Sheeran feat. Chance the Rapper
- Turnin’ Me Up by BJ the Chicago Kid
- South of the Border by Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello and Cardi B
- I’m Dope by Tobe Nwigwe feat. David Michael Wyatt
To cool down to:
- 24/7 by Meek Mill feat. Ella Mai
- Automatic by The Bonfyre
- Show Me Love by Alicia Keys feat. Miguel
- I Want You Around by Snoh Aalegra
- Honesty by Pink Sweat$
- Lay Me Down by Sam Smith feat. John Legend
- Blessed by Daniel Caesar
- Godspeed by Frank Ocean
- Collide by Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG
We’ll be adding these to our workout playlist pronto!
Images: Getty
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.