These nougat bars are packed with nuts for a punch of plant protein , oats for slow-release energy and dates for a dose of gut-loving fibre, making them the perfect pre-workout snack, breakfast bar or sweet pud. Go for 85% cacao chocolate when making the chocolate layer if you’re interested in lowering the sugar and upping the antioxidant profile.

If you’re looking for something sweet, healthy and energy-boosting, look no further. Healthy snacks don’t have to be boring – as this nutty, Snickers-like recipe proves.

175g pitted dates, soaked in hot water and then drained

Blend all the caramel ingredients together in a food processor until thick and smooth.

Put the date ‘caramel’ into a bowl, making sure that you scrape down the sides to avoid losing any of the mixture.

Add the blended oats to the food processor (no need to rinse) with three tablespoons of the caramel and blend until mixed well. The resulting nougat mix should be like a sticky dough.

Line a loaf tin with baking paper and firmly press the nougat dough into the bottom.

Spread the remaining date caramel over the nougat.

Sprinkle peanuts evenly over the top, pressing them into the caramel so that they stick.

Put the tin into the freezer for about an hour.

Once frozen, remove the tin and using a sharp knife, cut into bar-sized pieces.

Melt the chocolate by breaking it into pieces and placing into a bowl. Put this bowl into a pan of boiling water.

Place a large piece of baking paper onto a plate.

Once melted, dip each bar into the liquid chocolate and place on the paper.

Return the bars to the freezer once covered for another 30 minutes.

Place in an airtight container. They’ll last for up to three weeks!