We love the feeling of finishing a really great workout, and the icing on the cake is having a delicious meal to look forward to when you’re done getting your sweat on. Realistically, none of us have the time to prepare a three-course feast before we head out for a run, and most of the time a quick snack will have to do. But this doesn’t mean you can’t whip up something totally delicious and super speedy, and it’s important to refuel sensibly. “The primary goal of your post-workout meal is to supply your body with the right nutrients for adequate recovery and maximise your workout’s benefits,” explains nutritionist Samantha Gold. “Choosing easily digested foods will promote faster nutrient absorption. All of the recipes are quick to make and have a combination of protein, fat, carbs and colour to support a post-workout session.”

Here are our three favourite post-workout recipes for when you’re time-poor and starving.

Chicken and black bean wrap

“This nutritious wrap is full of protein, which is vital for post-workout recovery,” says nutritionist Hannah Hope. “During exercise, our muscle cells break down and are damaged and need to repair – protein is great for this. Chicken is an excellent source of protein – one chicken breast has approximately 31g of protein, and the coconut yoghurt and beans in this recipe also provide a protein hit of 8g. Kale is a good source of vitamin A, an antioxidant that helps to support the immune system which can be weakened from heavy exercise, and vitamin K to aid bone-building.” Ingredients 1 wholegrain tortilla wrap ½ cup of black beans 1 cooked chicken breast, chopped 1 handful of kale 2 tbsp coconut yoghurt 1 tsp lime juice ½ tsp chilli powder ½ tsp cumin powder Salt and pepper, to taste Method Combine the coconut yoghurt, spices, seasoning and lime juice together in a bowl. Add in the black beans and chicken breast and stir. Line the tortilla with this mixture, top with kale, wrap and enjoy!

Green shakshuka

“This delicious shakshuka is a great recovery combination,” explains Gold. “It’s packed with protein, giving your body the amino acids it needs to repair and rebuild after exercise. It also provides the building blocks required to build new muscle tissue. In this recipe, protein combines with healthy fats, which are needed to balance your blood sugars. This will keep you fuller for longer and help transport fat soluble vitamins, as well as supporting your hormones - plus it tastes amazing.”

Ingredients 1 tsp extra virgin olive oil ⅓ white onion, chopped 5 cups Swiss chard, chopped ¼ cup coriander, chopped (plus extra for garnish) ¼ tsp sea salt ½ tsp chilli flakes 2 eggs 2 tbsp feta cheese, crumbled Method Heat the olive oil in a medium pan over a medium heat. Sauté the onion for five minutes until translucent. Add in the Swiss chard and sauté for a further seven to eight minutes, until the chard is tender. Mix in the coriander, half the salt and the chilli flakes. Make small wells for the eggs in the middle of the pan, crack the eggs into the wells and season with the remaining salt. Cover the pan with a lid and cook for five to six minutes, or until the eggs are cooked to your liking. Remove the pan from the heat. Garnish with the leftover coriander and feta cheese, and enjoy!

Blueberry power smoothie

“This smoothie is a great way to get all the macros and nutrients you need, really quickly,” says Hope. “It combines antioxidants in the form of vitamin C from the blueberries, potassium from the banana for electrolyte balance, protein for muscle repair from nut milk and seeds, and carbohydrates from the fruit. This is such a simple way to cover all the bases.” Ingredients Handful of blueberries 1 cup of spinach 1 banana 1-2 scoops of protein powder 2 tbsp coconut yoghurt 1 tbsp flaxseed or hemp seeds 600ml nut milk Method Put all ingredients in a blender and combine.

