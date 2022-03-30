You may also like CBD and exercise: can supplementing CBD help us recover faster?

5-HTP, or 5-hydroxytryptophan, is a supplement that you can find in any wellbeing/health store. Tryptophan (the last bit of the name) is an essential amino acid, which means that although we need it, our bodies can’t make it – we can only get it from our diet. Animal proteins tend to be rich in tryptophan but those of us who are plant-based may struggle to find it naturally. Once you do consume it, however, our bodies then turn the amino acid into 5-HTP and that compound then goes onto make 5-HT – which is serotonin.

What are the benefits of taking 5-HTP?

Improved gut health “5-HTP is the direct step that our body needs to create serotonin,” explains Alex Glover, senior nutritionist at Holland & Barrett. “That’s important because we associate serotonin with happiness and mood, but it’s also highly involved in our digestive system as well. It’s responsible for pushing food through our intestinal digestive tract.” Often when we feel anxious, we feel it in our stomach. We also know that 95% of our serotonin is made in the gut, so if your digestion is sluggish, it makes sense that your mood’s probably going to be impacted. Better mood Taking 5-HTP can “immediately” boost your serotonin level, according to Glover, and that may improve mood and relaxation.

Deeper sleep Glover says that it’s also associated with improving sleep quality. “Lots of people take it immediately before sleep because serotonin plays a role in our sleep cycle. It goes on to make melatonin.” One study found that a combination of 5-HTP and GABA significantly reduced the time it took people to fall asleep, increased sleep duration and improved sleep quality. A review of the drug also found that supplementing 5-HTP could offer long-term help with sleep terrors. It also pointed out a study in which people taking it spent 53% more time in rapid eye movement sleep (REM) than the placebo group.

How long does it take to feel the effects of 5-HTP?

Now at this stage, it’s worth pointing out that Glover is talking about 5-HTP from a purely physiological/biological action point of view. It’s a fact that the compound aids the body in producing the happy hormone, as well as the sleep-inducing melatonin. Whether or not that results in you feeling incredibly happy or getting a super-deep sleep, however, is another matter. Saying that, there are plenty of people who swear by its efficacy. Glover says that its effects are very much dependent on when you take it and how much. If you take a load of different amino acids together, your body may struggle to absorb them all. “In some of the research on HTP, doses can range from 100-800mg – so there’s quite a big variation in the clinically studied dose,” he explains. “But if you look at the biology of HPT, the elevation of serotonin can happen quite immediately. I’m not saying that it does happen immediately and for some people, it might not happen at all, but the biological response is fairly immediate.”

5-HTP may increase the amount of time we spend in REM sleep.

Adding vitamins to it can make it more bioavailable to the body too. If you look at most 5-HTP supplements, they tend to be combined with vitamin B6, for example, because that’s the key amino acid that’s involved in turning 5-HTP into serotonin.

When should you take 5-HTP?

Glover recommends taking the supplement around 30 minutes before bedtime, washing it down with a glass of water and away from food. As an isolated amino acid, “it’s probably better to take it on its own as you don’t need a lot of stomach acid to break it down,” he says. He also recommends beginning with a low dose and then cranking it up as you get more used to it. You may not notice any difference in your sleep at all, but if Holland & Barret’s customer reviews are anything to go by, you could well start to experience some pretty wild dreams. “That’s a marker of REM sleep, which is a really important sleep stage,” Glover says. “I tend to think of REM as our emotional first aid stage of sleep, when our memories are being consolidated and we do our emotional reasoning.” 5-HTP-induced REM sleep has also been linked to reduced symptoms of depression. While 5-HTP obviously can’t cure you of poor mental health, we do know that REM sleep is very important from an emotional health point of view – and it looks like 5-HTP might help with that.

