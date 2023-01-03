Are you dipping your toes into Veganuary but not sure what to make for breakfast? Or a seasoned vegan, but bored with the same old brekkie choices? Whatever your plant-based experience, these recipes will ensure you get a hefty fix of protein to keep you satisfied until lunch. Research shows that eating a high protein – rather than high carbohydrate – breakfast is more satisfying, as it reduces levels of ghrelin, the hormone that stimulates appetite. And despite what the anti-vegan brigade will tell you, there are plenty of options when it comes to plant-based protein sources. “Soy-based products such as tofu, tempeh and edamame beans are a great example of a complete plant-based protein,” explains Sophie Dillon, head of nutrition at Fresh Fitness Food.

“This means they contain all the essential amino acids required by the body.” Other sources of complete protein include quinoa, buckwheat, hemp hearts, pumpkin seeds and chia seeds. The majority of plant-based proteins are incomplete (but still good for you) and include nuts, seeds, cereals, grains, pulses, legumes and vegetables such as spinach, mushrooms, sweetcorn, avocado and kale. However, when mixed and matched, ie having wholegrain bread with peanut butter, you can end up with a complete protein source. Try one of these recipes to get your day off to a healthy – and tasty – start.

Breakfast tacos

Who said tacos were a dinner food? This recipe offers a serious protein punch early on.

Makes: 2 Ingredients 2 x mini tortilla wrap 200g firm tofu, chopped ½ tsp turmeric Handful of cherry tomatoes, sliced 10g vegan cheese ½ avocado, sliced ½ red onion, chopped Chilli flakes Lemon juice Handful of mushrooms, sliced

Method Set a frying pan to medium heat, spray with cooking spray, and add the chopped tofu. Season with salt and black pepper, add the turmeric and mix to scramble (takes around three minutes). Once done, set aside. Add the tortilla wrap to the frying pan for 30 seconds then flip and repeat. Set to one side. Spray the pan with more oil, add in the onion, tomatoes and mushrooms, and cook for three minutes. Meanwhile, season the avocado with black pepper, chilli flakes and lemon juice. Add the vegetable mixture to the tortilla wrap with the tofu scramble and avocado, and sprinkle over the cheese. Fold to create the taco. Recipe and image by Jordan Storey, nutritionist and personal trainer, taken from the NU Lifestyle plan on the NU by Jordan Storey.

Nutty chocolate granola

Serves: 4 Ingredients 3 cups of nuts (eg almonds, hazelnuts, cashews) ½ cup of coconut chips 1⁄4 cup cacao nibs ¾ cup of mixed seeds 1 tbsp cacao powder 3-4 finely chopped dates

Pulse all ingredients in a food processor for a few seconds until you get a granola like texture. Serve with plant-based milk. Recipe from Uta Boellinger, nutritionist and wellness expert.

Plant-based protein waffles

You'll need a waffle maker for this recipe.

Serves: 1 Ingredients 150g buckwheat flour 110ml oat milk 40g oats ½ tbsp baking powder 1 tbsp maple syrup 1 scoop vegan protein powder 1 tbsp olive oil 3 tbsp almond butter 150g frozen berries Note: This recipe requires a waffle maker

Method In a bowl, mix together all dry ingredients (buckwheat flour, oats, baking powder, and protein powder). Slowly start to add the oat milk, whisking as you go until the mixture becomes a smooth batter. Once the waffle machine is hot, spoon in the batter, and cook as per your waffle machine’s instructions. Whilst your waffles are cooking, heat the frozen fruit over a low to medium heat until defrosted or hot, depending on your preference. Spoon the berry compote over your waffles and finish with a few spoons of almond butter (or any other nut butter of your choice). Recipe and image from Fresh Fitness Food.

Toasted bagel thin with PB&J

1 x bagel thin 2 tbsp organic peanut butter 60g blueberries Sweetener (like agave syrup or maple syrup) 2 tbsp hot water

Peanut butter is full of plant protein - so load up your bagel and enjoy the gains.

Method Set a saucepan to a low heat and add the blueberries with the sweetener. Mash together and add water. (It will takes around three to four minutes to create the jam texture.) Meanwhile, toast the bagel. Spread over the peanut butter then pour over the warm homemade jam. Recipe and image by Jordan Storey, nutritionist and personal trainer, taken from the NU Lifestyle plan on the NU by Jordan Storey.

Edamame bean and pineapple smoothie

Never thought of bunging a load of beans into your smoothie? Now's your chance.

Serves: 1 Ingredients 1 tbsp chia seeds 1 tbps edamame beans 1 tbsp flavourless vegan protein powder Handful spinach (fresh or frozen) Handful frozen pineapple Small floret frozen cauliflower 6 sprigs mint ¼ large cucumber Squeeze of lemon 250ml water

Method Add everything to blender and blitz until smooth. Recipe and image from nutritionist Hannah Alderson.

Overnight oats

Serves: 1 Ingredients 4 tbsp oats 1 tbsp chia seeds 1 tbsp linseeds 1-1.5 cups unsweetened almond milk 1 tbsp nut butter of choice 1 tsp cinnamon

Mix and stir well, then leave in fridge overnight. Add fresh or frozen fruit of choice in the morning. Note: You can make these two to three days in advance to save time. Recipe from Uta Boellinger, nutritionist and wellness expert.

Breakfast burrito

Makes: 2 Ingredients 2 tortilla wraps 50g tempeh (diced into 1cm cubes) 30g baby spinach 50g black beans, drained 20g red cabbage, finely sliced 1 small sweet potato, diced into 1 cm cubes 1 red chilli, finely sliced 1 tbsp olive oil 1 tbsp coriander, roughly chopped 1 tsp red wine vinegar 1 avocado ½ small onion, diced ¼ lime, juiced ½ tsp paprika Salt

This breakfast burrito is packed with plants to get you well on your way to 5-a-day.

Method Preheat the oven to 180 C. Place the sweet potato and the tempeh into a roasting tray and season with paprika and olive oil. Roast until the tempeh has started to turn golden and the sweet potato is cooked through. Leave to the side to cool (this can be made in advance and reheated). Meanwhile, wash and finely slice the red cabbage and red onion - cover with red wine vinegar until needed and refrigerate. Drain before using. Mash the avocado with the lime juice and heat the black beans (if required). Roll all ingredients into round burritos. Recipe and image from Fresh Fitness Food.

Nutty Nordic loaf

Makes: 1 loaf Ingredients ½ cup almonds ½ cup hazelnuts ½ cup pumpkin seeds 1 cup sunflower seeds ½ cup golden flax seeds ½ cup chia seeds 1⁄4 cup golden flaxseed meal ½ cup whole psyllium husks 3 tbsp. coconut oil, melted 1 tsp salt 1.5 cups warm water

Nuts and seeds all count towards our 30 plants a week - and this loaf is full of them.

Method Preheat oven to 175°C. Add almonds and hazelnuts into a food processor or Nutribullet, and process into a fine meal, but don’t over-process. (If you don’t like a lot of texture, you can also process the sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds.) Add the processed nuts, seeds, psyllium, and salt into a large bowl and mix until well combined. Add coconut oil and water into the bowl and mix again. If the dough is too thick or some of the dry ingredients aren’t completely soaked, add more water, 1 tbsp at a time. Transfer the dough into a parchment paper-lined 8 x 4 inch/20 x 10 cm loaf pan and press into an even layer. Smooth out the top and bake for 45 minutes in the centre of the oven. Remove the loaf from the pan, place it directly on a baking sheet (or the oven rack) and bake for another 15-25 minutes. Transfer the loaf onto a cooling rack and let it cool completely before slicing. The bread will continue to firm up as it cools.

Slice and slather with almond butter. Keeps well in an airtight container in the fridge for four to five days. Can also be sliced and frozen for up to three months. Recipe and image from nutritionist Hannah Alderson.