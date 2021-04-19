Try this simple muffin recipe, loaded with fruit, veg and energy, to get you through your training.
Do you feel like you need to buy out the entirety of Whole Foods just to make nutritious snacks? Given how much emphasis is put on so-called superfoods, you’d be easily mistaken if you think it takes inaccessible magic powers to create delicious food that’s packed with good stuff. The reality is much more simple, and these fruit and veg packed muffins prove it.
Made from high-fibre wholemeal flour to give the classic carrot cake an extra dose of goodness in a grab and go muffin case. Plus, they’re loaded with energy boosting apples, sultanas and honey to help you power through your training. Check out the recipe from Strong Bites, our new series of bite-sized healthy food recipes to help fuel your workout or recover post-training, below.
You may also like
Banana oat pancake recipe for a high-protein post-workout refuel
Apple, carrot and sultana muffin recipe
Prep: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 25-30 minutes
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
1 egg
1/4 cup (56g) melted butter
1/4 cup (60g) honey
1 grated apple
1 medium grated carrot
1/2 cup (80g) sultanas/raisins
1/2 cup (70g) mixed nuts/seeds (e.g. chopped cashews and pumpkin seeds)
1 cup (120g) wholemeal flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/3 teaspoon salt
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C or 350°F and line a muffin tray with 6 cases.
- Beat the egg in a large mixing bowl.
- Add the melted butter and honey and mix well.
- Add the grated apple, carrot and raisins.
- Fold in the remaining dry ingredients and mix until well combined.
- Pour into your lined muffin tray, filling each one generously.
- Bake for 25 - 30 minutes until golden on top.
- Remove from the oven, leave to cool and enjoy.
Recipe by Hannah Webb from My Life Is For Living.
Follow @StrongWomenUK on Instagram for the latest workouts, delicious recipes and motivation from your favourite fitness experts.