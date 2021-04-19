Do you feel like you need to buy out the entirety of Whole Foods just to make nutritious snacks? Given how much emphasis is put on so-called superfoods, you’d be easily mistaken if you think it takes inaccessible magic powers to create delicious food that’s packed with good stuff. The reality is much more simple, and these fruit and veg packed muffins prove it.

Made from high-fibre wholemeal flour to give the classic carrot cake an extra dose of goodness in a grab and go muffin case. Plus, they’re loaded with energy boosting apples, sultanas and honey to help you power through your training. Check out the recipe from Strong Bites, our new series of bite-sized healthy food recipes to help fuel your workout or recover post-training, below.