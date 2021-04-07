When you’re ravenous post-workout , it’s easy to grab the same thing time and time again. A bowl of porridge and a protein shake ? Done. S crambled eggs and toast ? Easy. So if you’re getting bored of your roster of quick, filling meals, shake it up with this simple pancake recipe .

This recipe from Strong Bites, our new series of bite-sized healthy food recipes to help fuel your workout or for post-workout recovery, is made from a base of banana and oats. As such, it offers a sustainable energy kick after a hardcore session. The addition of Greek yoghurt and eggs also gives a big dose of protein to help your muscles repair after you’ve squatted and press-upped your way to hunger. The best bit? It’s all thrown into a blender and ready in seconds.