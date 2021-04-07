Looking for a deliciously satisfying post-workout meal? These high-protein banana and oat pancakes are the answer.
When you’re ravenous post-workout, it’s easy to grab the same thing time and time again. A bowl of porridge and a protein shake? Done. Scrambled eggs and toast? Easy. So if you’re getting bored of your roster of quick, filling meals, shake it up with this simple pancake recipe.
This recipe from Strong Bites, our new series of bite-sized healthy food recipes to help fuel your workout or for post-workout recovery, is made from a base of banana and oats. As such, it offers a sustainable energy kick after a hardcore session. The addition of Greek yoghurt and eggs also gives a big dose of protein to help your muscles repair after you’ve squatted and press-upped your way to hunger. The best bit? It’s all thrown into a blender and ready in seconds.
Banana oat pancakes
Prep: 15 minutes
Serves: 3-4
INGREDIENTS:
2 cups of oat flour
1 cup almond milk
3 - 4 medjool dates
2 eggs
2 ripe bananas
1 tablespoon natural yogurt
1 tablespoon ground chia seeds
1 teaspoon baking powder
3 tablespoons olive oil
Dark chocolate (optional)
Coconut oil (to grease pan)
METHOD:
- Place the dates, bananas, eggs, and milk into a blender and blitz until smooth.
- Pour the smooth liquid into a bowl then gradually begin to add the oat flour.
- Add the baking power to the batter and mix.
- Add the chia seeds, followed by the yogurt and olive oil. Fold the batter until it becomes smooth.
- Grate some dark chocolate into the batter and mix.
- Add ½ a teaspoon of coconut oil to a heated pan and begin adding the batter to the pan.
- Cook the pancakes for just under a minute on each side until golden brown.
