Packed with plant protein and fibre, a bowl of this curry from The Groovy Food Company will keep you full for hours…
We’re all looking for ways to make our lives easier and cheaper – and batch cooking has to be the life hack to answer both prayers. This simple chickpea and potato curry recipe is cheap, ready in about 30 minutes and makes enough for four meals. That’s one dinner and three office lunches, sorted.
Nutrition-wise, it’s packed with plant protein and fibre, as well as antioxidants. Chilli peppers like scotch bonnets contain capsaicin – a compound known to be a powerful anti-inflammatory.
Consuming curry powder may also boost blood flow and improve blood vessel function. A study of over 100,000 people found that those who ate a curry powder-based dish at least twice a month had significantly lower triglyceride (a type of fat) levels than those who didn’t. High levels of the fat in your blood increase your risk of heart disease.
That makes this recipe healthy, thrifty and delicious – the perfect autumn combination.
Ingredients (serves 4)
4 tbsp The Groovy Food Company Organic Virgin Coconut Oil infused with Ginger
1 large onion, diced
2 tsp minced garlic
1 tsp ground allspice
1 tsp ground nutmeg
1 tsp cumin
1½ tsp smoked paprika
2 tsp fresh or dried thyme
2-3 tbsp curry powder
280g peeled and cubed potatoes
500ml veg stock
2 cans of chickpeas, drained
1 scotch bonnet or habanero pepper
2 tbsp or more chopped parsley
salt to taste
Method
Gently heat up a large saucepan with coconut oil before adding the onions, garlic, thyme, cumin, allspice, smoked paprika, nutmeg and curry powder.
Stir occasionally for about 2-3 minutes until the onions are translucent.
Add the potatoes, stir and sauté for about 2-3 more minutes.
Add a tablespoon of stock if necessary to prevent the pan from sticking.
Next add the chickpeas and scotch bonnet pepper, and gently fry for a further minute before adding the remaining stock.
Bring to a gentle boil and let it simmer for 15 mins until the sauce thickens.
To garnish, use the chopped parsley, and salt to taste.
Serve with a couple of flatbreads or rice.
Recipe and image: courtesy of The Groovy Food Company
Miranda Larbi
Miranda Larbi is the editor of Strong Women and Strong Women Training Club. A qualified personal trainer and vegan runner, she can usually be found training for the next marathon, seeking out vegan treats or cycling across London on a pond-green Tokyo bike.