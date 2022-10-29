We’re all looking for ways to make our lives easier and cheaper – and batch cooking has to be the life hack to answer both prayers. This simple chickpea and potato curry recipe is cheap, ready in about 30 minutes and makes enough for four meals. That’s one dinner and three office lunches, sorted.

Nutrition-wise, it’s packed with plant protein and fibre, as well as antioxidants. Chilli peppers like scotch bonnets contain capsaicin – a compound known to be a powerful anti-inflammatory.

Consuming curry powder may also boost blood flow and improve blood vessel function. A study of over 100,000 people found that those who ate a curry powder-based dish at least twice a month had significantly lower triglyceride (a type of fat) levels than those who didn’t. High levels of the fat in your blood increase your risk of heart disease.