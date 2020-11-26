Have you ever felt like you really needed a coffee to cope with a particularly busy day, or to give you an energy boost to kickstart your morning? Well you are most certainly not alone. According to the British Coffee Association, coffee is the most popular drink worldwide, and in the UK alone we drink “approximately 95 million cups of coffee per day.” However, while it is often tempting to reach for a cup when we’re at a low ebb, there are unfortunate side effects that many long-term coffee drinkers have to contend with. We recently delved a little deeper into just how much coffee is too much coffee, and it’s worth checking out.

So, if you feel like you might be a little too reliant on the nation’s favourite caffeinated beverage, there’s no need to worry too much. We’ve asked nutrition experts for their insights into coffee’s adverse effects, and alternative ways to experience the benefits.

You may also like How much coffee is too much coffee? A nutritionist explains caffeine intake

Why might people want to consider cutting down on coffee?

How might alternatives to coffee be better for you?

Thankfully, there are ways to avoid these side effects from your daily energy fix, by looking to healthier, caffeine-free alternatives to coffee. As Brielle tells us, these are far less likely to “build up the reliance on caffeine that some people experience when drinking coffee regularly,” and they can also “provide nutritional benefits beyond boosting your energy.”

There are ways to avoid these side effects of your daily energy fix, by looking to healthier, caffeine-free alternatives to coffee.

As Cheryl explains, “some of the benefits of drinking coffee come from the polyphenols in it,” which “are an antioxidant with potential health benefits that include treating digestion issues and preventing diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.” However, there are plenty of other energising food and drink options that also contain polyphenols.

What are some alternatives to coffee that will give you an energy boost?

Cheryl tells us that “fresh vegetable and fruit juices, for example, are really nourishing for the body and energise you quicker.” This has to do with the fact that “they don’t contain fibre,” which means that the energy-rich “vitamins, minerals and fructose within these fruits and vegetables will enter the bloodstream quicker.” “Adaptogenic herbs” such as ginseng and Rhodiola rosea are another good option, because they “help increase energy and enhance your mental functions and physical stamina.”

You may also like High-energy foods to eat before winter workouts, because we all need a boost right now

Brielle also recommends “apples, bananas, carb-rich foods like oatmeal, protein-rich food like beans, and nuts such as walnuts” as healthier alternatives to coffee. Having a “diverse diet” full of whole foods such as these “will aid in helping overall energy throughout the day,” says Cheryl.

Are there any other benefits to getting your energy fix from alternative sources?

One of the greatest benefits of switching out the coffee for healthier, decaffeinated alternatives is that it will help you avoid that dreaded adrenal fatigue. Cheryl explains that this in turn “will help with avoiding addictive behaviours that can come with physically and emotionally relying on one food for an energy boost.” This is important because physically, this sort of dependence “is taxing on the body, causing hormonal imbalances,” and “emotionally it is important not to let any food feel like it has a hold on you.”