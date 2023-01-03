January resolutions often revolve around fitness and nutrition; hit 10,000 steps a day, work out three times a week, eat more fibre, stay hydrated.

But it’s a bit of an oversight to expect that we can change everything about the way we eat or move in one month, particularly a month that’s plagued by cold weather and post-festivity low mood.

That’s where outsourcing is the solution, and when it comes to nutrition, meal-prep services are here to help.