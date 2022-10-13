Looking for new breakfast ideas to take you through winter? Blended oats might be exactly what you need…
As winter inches ever closer, you’re probably ready to ditch the cold breakfasts in favour of something warm and comforting. And while a bowl of porridge might bring back distressing memories of school, oats are still a fabulous option when thinking about eating for energy.
Over the past few years, the internet has made a habit of throwing up new and exciting ways of consuming oats, with recipes for baked oats going viral. And this autumn, there’s a totally new way of eating oats – and it couldn’t be more simple. This time, we’re asking you to blend your oats before eating or baking them for an altogether creamier and smoother texture.
Why are oats such a good breakfast option?
They’re packed with gut-loving fibre
“You can’t argue with the benefits of oats,” says Lola Biggs, registered dietitian at Together Health. “They’ve got two types of fibre in them (soluble and insoluble), they are naturally high in minerals and they are also quite easy to digest.”
They contain B vitamins
Briggs stresses that you should always read the ingredients lists when buying oats to ensure they aren’t processed or don’t have lots of unnecessary additives, as many supermarket oats do. Raw, organic oats are the best choice, according to Briggs, and sprouted oats could be a particularly good option as they’re easy to digest and contain a lot of B vitamins.
Raw oats are slightly more nutritious than cooked
The nutritional value of oats won’t be affected by blending them, but cooking them does change how nutritious they are. “When you cook oats, you break down their enzymes, which help the body process the oats,” Briggs explains. Eating the oats raw or leaving them to soak overnight is a better option because this means the digestive enzymes will still be present. Briggs says leaving your oats overnight is the best choice as this makes the nutrients more available and easier for your body to absorb.
Fortunately, there are lots of options when it comes to blended oats, whether you want to eat them raw, leave them overnight or bake them. Here are two recipes for blended oats.
Creamy blended overnight oats
Paige Lindgren went viral on TikTok for sharing an impromptu overnight blended oats recipe, after wondering how a cafe she went to for breakfast made her oats so creamy and delicious. “Truly the best oats of my life,” she said in the video.
Ingredients
- ½ cup oats
- ¾ cup milk
- 2 tbsp chia seeds
- 1 tbsp honey
- A splash of vanilla extract
Method
- Combine the ingredients in a jar, cover and leave in the fridge overnight.
- Add your oats to a blender and mix until you get a cake batter-like texture.
- Serve in a bowl with toppings such as fresh fruit, seeds and nut butter.
Chocolate Biscoff blended oats
Barbara, aka @fitfoodbybarbara on Instagram, has created a blended version of baked oats that will appeal to chocolate lovers. This recipe also contains 33 grams of protein.
Ingredients
- 40g oats
- 7g cornstarch
- 7g cocoa powder
- 30g chocolate protein powder
- 280ml water
- Pinch of salt
- Sweetener of choice (to taste)
For toppings (optional):
- 80g Greek yoghurt
- 10g Biscoff spread
Method
- Mix your oats in a blender then combine with the rest of the ingredients and whisk.
- Put the mixture into the microwave for around 1-2 minutes or cook it on the hob until the texture is thick and creamy.
- For the topping, simply combine the yoghurt and spread in a bowl and spread it on top of your oats.
