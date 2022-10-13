Over the past few years, the internet has made a habit of throwing up new and exciting ways of consuming oats, with recipes for baked oats going viral . And this autumn, there’s a totally new way of eating oats – and it couldn’t be more simple. This time, we’re asking you to blend your oats before eating or baking them for an altogether creamier and smoother texture.

As winter inches ever closer, you’re probably ready to ditch the cold breakfasts in favour of something warm and comforting. And while a bowl of porridge might bring back distressing memories of school, oats are still a fabulous option when thinking about eating for energy.

They’re packed with gut-loving fibre

“You can’t argue with the benefits of oats,” says Lola Biggs, registered dietitian at Together Health. “They’ve got two types of fibre in them (soluble and insoluble), they are naturally high in minerals and they are also quite easy to digest.”

They contain B vitamins

Briggs stresses that you should always read the ingredients lists when buying oats to ensure they aren’t processed or don’t have lots of unnecessary additives, as many supermarket oats do. Raw, organic oats are the best choice, according to Briggs, and sprouted oats could be a particularly good option as they’re easy to digest and contain a lot of B vitamins.

Raw oats are slightly more nutritious than cooked

The nutritional value of oats won’t be affected by blending them, but cooking them does change how nutritious they are. “When you cook oats, you break down their enzymes, which help the body process the oats,” Briggs explains. Eating the oats raw or leaving them to soak overnight is a better option because this means the digestive enzymes will still be present. Briggs says leaving your oats overnight is the best choice as this makes the nutrients more available and easier for your body to absorb.

Fortunately, there are lots of options when it comes to blended oats, whether you want to eat them raw, leave them overnight or bake them. Here are two recipes for blended oats.