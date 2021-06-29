The subject of carbs is still a hot topic. While we may have come a long way from the mainstream demonisation of white bread and pasta, you’ll easily find some people on the internet preaching about the ‘keto diet’ while others hate on refined sugar. Even if your Instagram is more fluffy cats than nutrition content, you’ve probably overheard friends, influencers or colleagues talking about why they’re swapping from sandwiches to salads at lunch time. All of that can lead you to wonder what the point in carbs is, and how many you should really be eating?

Before you ditch your daily bowl of oats, here’s why carbs are such an important good group when it comes to getting mentally and physically stronger.

What are ‘carbs’?

Before you start questioning what to cut and what to keep, it’s important to know what carbs even are (and no, butter isn’t one). In fact, carbs are one of the three main macronutrients that your body uses for energy, alongside protein and fats. It’s not just bread and pasta that sit firmly in this group; almost all fruit and vegetables are carbs, as are healthy grains like oats and quinoa. More scientifically, “carbohydrates are any foods that break down into glucose in the body,” says sports dietician Aisling Pigott. They are usually categorised into ‘simple’ and ‘complex’ carbs. Complex carbs – like brown rice and baked beans – contain more fibre and starch, meaning they digest slower. According to the NHS’ Eatwell guide, they should make up around a third of your diet. Simple carbs are made up of shorter chains of molecules, making them faster to digest. They include things such as some fruits, free sugars (like sweets and table sugar), fruit juice and white breads or pasta. That doesn’t mean never eat them – there’s a time and place for every food and when paired with fats, proteins or other complex carb sources, the digestion of simple carbs will slow.

Fruit and oats also count as carbs.

Why are carbs important?

“In the fitness industry and a lot of the talk on social media tends to demonise carbs and often makes us believe that we don’t need them. Actually, it’s really important that we eat enough carbs for us,” says Pigott. “Carbohydrates offer us the bulk of the fibre in our diet, and that’s a hugely important nutrient,” Pigott explains. Not eating enough fibre doesn’t just mess up your digestion, but can also impact your mental health. After all, your stomach is known as your second brain. There’s another link between your mental health and carbs, too. As they are the body and brain’s main fuel source, “we need carbohydrates to our blood glucose levels and make sure our brain and muscles are working properly,” adds Pigott. “If you don’t eat enough, you may notice that you feel quite groggy, as the brain simply doesn’t have enough fuel.”

That won’t just impact your work, but also your training. “A lot of people assume that to be healthy they should move more and eat less, but we know that training without sufficient carbs actually impacts your performance in your workout,” Pigott says. “Glucose is stored in the muscles as glycogen, and that is what your body uses to power your muscles. Keeping your glycogen topped up is just like ensuring your have a full tank of fuel, and is proven to improve your training and reduce the risk of injury.” It’s also essential to help post-workout muscle recovery. “There’s a very heavy focus on protein after exercise, and while that’s really important for refuelling and repairing the muscle damage that we’ve done during exercise, people forget the role of carbohydrates as well,” says Pigott. In a 2021 study by the Australian Institute of Sport, researchers found that while people adapted to using fat as a fuel source after only a few days on a low-carb diet, it made exercise less effective. Participants needed a higher oxygen uptake for the same amount of work and all saw a reduction in their race performance. Finally, carbs also play a huge role in hormonal balance. A lack of carbs has been associated with conditions such as relative energy deficiency, with key symptoms of the condition including period and weight loss.

Carbs, such as bananas, can help fuel your workout.

How many carbs do I need a day?