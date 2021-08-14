Snickers had it right when they said, “You’re not you when you’re hungry.” Sure, energy dips are normal but they’re hardly conducive to getting in a good workout, which is where these chewy, crunchy date bombs come in. They’re ready in 10 minutes and are full of plant proteins, slow-release energy, fibre and magnesium for recovering post-sweat.

Dates have so many health benefits. They contain calcium, vitamin K and magnesium – all nutrients needed for building strong bones – as well as the antioxidant selenium. While high in natural sugars, their high fibre content stops pesky energy spikes. When you pair them with whole nuts or nut butter, blood sugar stays even more stable.