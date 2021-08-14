In need of an afternoon sweet snack that will see you through to your evening workout? These chocolate coated dates are the answer.
Snickers had it right when they said, “You’re not you when you’re hungry.” Sure, energy dips are normal but they’re hardly conducive to getting in a good workout, which is where these chewy, crunchy date bombs come in. They’re ready in 10 minutes and are full of plant proteins, slow-release energy, fibre and magnesium for recovering post-sweat.
Dates have so many health benefits. They contain calcium, vitamin K and magnesium – all nutrients needed for building strong bones – as well as the antioxidant selenium. While high in natural sugars, their high fibre content stops pesky energy spikes. When you pair them with whole nuts or nut butter, blood sugar stays even more stable.
This recipe from Strong Bites – our series of healthy food recipes that help fuel your workout or recover after training – is one to add to your afternoon pick-me-up roster.
Nutty, vegan chocolate date bomb
Serves: 4-6 people
Prep: 10 minutes
Ingredients
12 medjool dates
1/3 cup peanut butter
Handful of cacao nibs
1 bar dark or vegan chocolate
1 tsp coconut oil
Handful of roasted peanuts
Sea salt
Method
- Line a baking tray with parchment paper.
- Using a sharp knife, make a slit in each date, being careful not to cut all the way through to the bottom. Remove the pip.
- Add 1/2 tsp of peanut butter inside the cavity of each date, top with a sprinkling of cacao nibs and gently squeeze back together to close.
- Place the stuffed date on the lined tray and continue until all 12 dates have been filled.
- Place the filled tray in the freezer to allow the stuffed dates to set.
- Add the chocolate and coconut oil to a small glass bowl and place on a bain marie to gently melt, mixing to combine.
- Remove the stuffed dates from the freezer, dipping one at a time into the melted chocolate. Place each date back on the baking tray and top with a peanut and a sprinkling of sea salt to finish.
- Repeat until all dates have been coated with chocolate and topped before placing back in the freezer to set for 10-15 minutes.
- Best served directly from the freezer.
Recipe and images courtesy of Suzanne from Happy Gut Co. Follow her on Instagram @happy_gut_co.
Chloe Gray
Chloe Gray is the senior writer for stylist.co.uk's fitness brand Strong Women. When she's not writing or lifting weights, she's most likely found practicing handstands, sipping a gin and tonic or eating peanut butter straight out of the jar (not all at the same time).