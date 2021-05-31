Bank holiday Monday means one thing – an any-weather barbecue. You deserve to celebrate (after all, it’s been quite the year), so forget boring sides of romaine lettuce and cucumber and opt for this twist on corn on the cob.

The veg is a great source of vitamin B, helping yield energy and support your nervous system. It’s also a great source of fibre, and when seasoned with prebiotic garlic, will support gut function. Plus, this recipe from Strong Bites, our new series of bite-sized healthy food recipes to help fuel your workout or recover post-training, pairs perfectly with any source of protein (yes, burgers count) to support your body and brain post-workout or post-lie-in.