Healthy recipe: make these corn ribs for a nutritious BBQ side dish

Posted by for Nutrition

Impress your guests with this nutrient-packed corn recipe. 

Bank holiday Monday means one thing – an any-weather barbecue. You deserve to celebrate (after all, it’s been quite the year), so forget boring sides of romaine lettuce and cucumber and opt for this twist on corn on the cob. 

The veg is a great source of vitamin B, helping yield energy and support your nervous system. It’s also a great source of fibre, and when seasoned with prebiotic garlic, will support gut function. Plus, this recipe from Strong Bites, our new series of bite-sized healthy food recipes to help fuel your workout or recover post-training, pairs perfectly with any source of protein (yes, burgers count) to support your body and brain post-workout or post-lie-in. 

Corn rib recipe

Prep: 10 minutes 

Cooking time: 30 minutes 

Serves: 2

Shaved corn ris in a bowl with seasoning and coriander.
Corn rib recipe by Kaitlin Colucci

Ingredients:

2 corn on the cobs

2 tbsp rapeseed oil

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp chilli flakes

2 tbsp mayonnaise or sour cream

2 tsp chipotle paste 

Squeeze of lime

Parsley or coriander to garnish

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 200c. 
  2. Cut the cobs into quarters, being careful as the cobs can be quite tough to cut through. Use a big sharp knife to help. Arrange the corn into a baking dish. 
  3. Mix together the oil, paprika, garlic powder, and chilli flakes and brush over the corn.
  4. Bake in the oven for around 30 minutes until the corn is golden.
  5. Meanwhile, in the same bowl used for the marinade, mix together the chipotle paste, and loosen with some water, with the mayonnaise or sour cream.
  6. Once cooked, serve up the corn ribs with a drizzle of chipotle sauce, a squeeze of lime and chopped parsley. 

Recipe by Kaitlin Colucci from The Mission Dietitan

Chloe Gray

Chloe Gray is the senior writer for stylist.co.uk's fitness brand Strong Women. When she's not writing or lifting weights, she's most likely found practicing handstands, sipping a gin and tonic or eating peanut butter straight out of the jar (not all at the same time).

