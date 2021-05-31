Impress your guests with this nutrient-packed corn recipe.
Bank holiday Monday means one thing – an any-weather barbecue. You deserve to celebrate (after all, it’s been quite the year), so forget boring sides of romaine lettuce and cucumber and opt for this twist on corn on the cob.
The veg is a great source of vitamin B, helping yield energy and support your nervous system. It’s also a great source of fibre, and when seasoned with prebiotic garlic, will support gut function. Plus, this recipe from Strong Bites, our new series of bite-sized healthy food recipes to help fuel your workout or recover post-training, pairs perfectly with any source of protein (yes, burgers count) to support your body and brain post-workout or post-lie-in.
Corn rib recipe
Prep: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes
Serves: 2
Ingredients:
2 corn on the cobs
2 tbsp rapeseed oil
1 tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp chilli flakes
2 tbsp mayonnaise or sour cream
2 tsp chipotle paste
Squeeze of lime
Parsley or coriander to garnish
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 200c.
- Cut the cobs into quarters, being careful as the cobs can be quite tough to cut through. Use a big sharp knife to help. Arrange the corn into a baking dish.
- Mix together the oil, paprika, garlic powder, and chilli flakes and brush over the corn.
- Bake in the oven for around 30 minutes until the corn is golden.
- Meanwhile, in the same bowl used for the marinade, mix together the chipotle paste, and loosen with some water, with the mayonnaise or sour cream.
- Once cooked, serve up the corn ribs with a drizzle of chipotle sauce, a squeeze of lime and chopped parsley.
Recipe by Kaitlin Colucci from The Mission Dietitan.
