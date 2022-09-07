There are many hyped supplements in the fitness world, but right now, creatine is having a moment. The naturally occurring molecule is touted for supporting muscle growth and aiding recovery for people who exercise regularly and have specific training goals. But you shouldn’t dive straight into the tub. Before you start upping your creatine, you need to ensure the dose and timings are right. Here’s everything you need to know about incorporating creatine into your diet.

What is creatine?

Creatine is a naturally occurring molecule that is made in our bodies, primarily in the kidneys and then in the liver by three amino acids: glycine, arginine and methionine. It’s also found in foods such as beef and can be taken as a powdered supplement. According to nutritionist Kimberley Neve: “Creatine monohydrate is the most researched form of creatine and the most effective performance-improving nutritional supplement currently available,” she says.

What are the benefits of creatine?

“Creatine can increase exercise performance, particularly short-burst high-intensity anaerobic exercise like sprinting and weight lifting,” Neve explains. “It can also increase muscle mass and strength because it draws water into the muscle, increasing levels of growth hormones and improving performance and recovery.” As well as the physical benefits, creatine has been linked to improved cognitive function, memory and reduced mental fatigue. You probably don’t need to worry about your creatine intake unless you are someone who exercises regularly and has specific training goals. A study published in the European Journal Of Applied Physiology followed participants completing a six-week training programme who used creatine supplements and found that, compared to the control group, they were able to add two kilograms more muscle mass on average than those who didn’t supplement.

How much creatine do I need to see the benefits?

If you eat animal-based products, you’re probably already consuming around 1g of it day a day from your regular diet, according to Neve. It’s also produced by our bodies. “Roughly 95% of the creatine in our body is found in skeletal muscle, with smaller amounts being present in the brain, and for men, in the testes,” Neve explains. In order to see the benefits of creatine when it comes to muscle growth and improved ability during exercise, you either need to increase the amount of creatine-rich foods you’re eating or supplement with it. According to Neve, around three grams per day is enough to reap the performance-based benefits. It can be tricky to track the amount of creatine you’re getting from your diet as it isn’t something that’s usually listed in the nutritional information of the food you buy. Simply increasing the amount of creatine-rich foods you eat within a balanced, healthy diet is probably the best way to ensure you’re getting enough. “Around 450g of raw salmon or beef provides roughly 1-2g of creatine, so a typical portion of fish or red meat would provide around 0.25- 0.5g of creatine,” Neve explains. Other foods that contain good sources of creatine include: Chicken thighs (2.51g/kg)

Herring (6.5g/kg)

Ground pork (1.79g/kg)

How do I supplement with creatine?

If you’re plant-based or don’t eat a lot of animal products in your diet, don’t worry – there are plenty of creatine supplements available, including some that are suitable for vegans. According to Neve, if you’re looking to see the benefits of creatine in your training and consume a higher dose than you might get in your regular diet, supplementing with creatine powders, capsules or tablets might be a good idea. “The most common form is creatine monohydrate powder that can be dissolved in water,” she adds. This means you can consume creatine as you do protein powder on a daily or regular basis. You might have heard about something called creatine loading, which involves consuming large amounts of creatine in a small amount of time, which is thought to dramatically increase muscle growth and improve performance. But Neve says this is unnecessary for most people and is generally only recommended for professional or very serious athletes. Like with protein powder, there’s a lot of debate around when is the best time of day to take creatine supplements. Research has shown that while it’s beneficial to take creatine near the time you workout, Neve says that some studies have shown it’s better to supplement after your workout: “Taking smaller creatine doses along with carbohydrate or carbohydrate and protein after exercise has been seen to increase creatine absorption and storage, but again, it’s not vital to feel the benefits,” she says.

Are there any side effects of taking creatine?

Creatine is thought to be very safe to take – the International Society of Sports Nutrition describes it as extremely safe, concluding that it is one of the most beneficial sports supplements available. A number of studies, including 2003 research published in the journal Molecular And Cellular Biochemistry, have shown that there are no detrimental long-term effects of taking creatine supplements. Excessive doses of creatine may cause digestive issues. For example, a 2008 study gave participants a 5g dose of creatine two times a day and this caused diarrhoea in 29% of participants. However, this was not significantly different from the placebo and this is also almost triple the dosage dietitians like Neve recommend. It’s a good idea to speak to your GP before you start taking creatine, especially if you take any medications that affect kidney or liver function, as this is where creatine is made in the body.

