Motivation is a tricky thing. One day, you’ll feel powered up to run or go to the gym and the next, no amount of self-talk will get you out of bed in time to work out. We’ve spoken a lot on Strong Women about how to boost exercise motivation, the reasons why you might not feel motivated and why, sometimes, you just can’t rely on motivation to move. And now, we’re here to bring you the surprising news that one macronutrient may help to increase our desire to exercise: protein.

Yep, protein – everyone’s favourite muscle-building nutrient – isn’t just good for strength and hormonal balance but it also may play a role in motivation. And it’s all to do with metabolism. A new study has been looking into the subject and has found that an area deep in the brain called the ‘nucleus accumbens’ is responsible for regulating functions like reward, aversion and motivation. And scientists have found that this area is subjected to constant oxidative stress as a result of metabolism.

Oxidative stress is the enemy of motivation Oxidative stress is an imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants in the body. If you’ve got more free radicals, they start causing damage to fatty tissue, DNA and proteins in the body – and that can lead to disease like cancer, diabetes and heart disease, as well as ageing. Now, none of that sounds especially motivation-related (although those chronic diseases may well put you off exercising) but scientists from the Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne say it’s linked. But glutathione (an antioxidant) boosts motivation Those scientists have also been looking at the brain’s most important antioxidant, a protein called glutathione (GSH), to assess its relationship to motivation. To do that, they got human and animal subjects to do a number of effort-related tasks that measure motivation and found that the higher the level of GSH in the brain, the better their performance and motivation.

Scientists then gave rats micro-injections that blocked GSH – after which, they were less motivated and performed worse. And finally, rats were fed N-acetylcysteine (a GSH precursor), which increased their levels of GSH and they performed better. That all led the study’s authors to conclude that brain metabolism affects our behaviour. If you can improve your the antioxidant function in the part of your brain responsible for motivation, you may be able to boost it. So, how can we do that? By eating high-protein foods.

Consuming more protein has been linked to increased motivation due to feeding a specific part of the brain.

How is eating protein linked to higher motivation?

Professor Carmel Sandi, one of the study’s authors, says that eating high-protein foods like meat, chicken, fish or seafood can up our levels of cysteine – from which N-acetylcysteine is made. Other sources include wholegrain breads and cereals, eggs and vegetables like broccoli and beans (albeit at lower levels). By increasing our protein intake, we flood our brains with more of this motivation-boosting antioxidant which (in theory) should lead to us performing better and feeling keener. Protein being a motivation booster makes sense, even without this new research. If you eat a protein-dense breakfast, for example, you might feel psychologically more ready for a workout – knowing that you’ve eaten the building blocks for strength and muscle building. And eating protein regularly means that your body will repair quicker after injury or a heavy workout as protein speeds up recovery.

It’s a no-brainer that you’re probably more likely to head back to the gym, studio or go for a run if you’re not crippled by bone-aching DOMS.

How much protein should women be eating?

“For women, I’d say anywhere between about 1.2-2g of protein per kilogram of body weight,” says PT Jess Glynne-Jones. “That being said, it totally depends on the activity of your job, how many times a week you train, the intensity of your training, your basal metabolic rate – there are so many factors that come into it. “If you have a really active job and you’re strength training three times or more per week, you probably want to be erring on the side of two grams per kilogram of body weight.” If you weigh 70kg, that’s going to mean eating around 140g of protein a day. Glynne-Jones stresses: “The generic calculations might not work for everyone, of course, but I would definitely say it’s better to err on the higher side of protein.”

How to eat more protein Two boiled eggs – 12g Glass of milk with two scoops of protein powder – 60g Portion of baked beans on two slices of wholegrain toast – 22g Two handfuls of nuts – 14g Chicken breast – 30g And you’d make up the rest with wholegrains and veggies – while also getting the other necessary nutrients like fats, carbs and vitamins. It’s worth noting that it might be harder to eat as much protein on a plant-based diet but it definitely is possible to get enough. You’ll just have to work out how much you need and which sources sit best with you (but please don’t try to get 100g of protein from beans – it won’t end well for your gut!).

