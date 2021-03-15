Curry recipe: build stronger bones with this calcium-rich vegetarian halloumi curry

Fact: strength training builds stronger bones just as much as it builds muscles. Yet, you don’t see many training programmes aimed at supporting your skeleton, despite strong bones being essential for supporting your body through heavy squats, high-impact HIIT and fast-paced runs.

This flavour-packed halloumi curry is the answer – packed with cheese that provides around half your recommended daily intake of calcium and topped with sweet desiccated coconut which is full of skeletal-strengthening manganese. Not only will you be making your workouts safer (no fractures here, thank you), but you’ll build a sturdy foundation for muscle growth too. We knew there was a reason why we love halloumi so much…

SERVES 4

Prep 20 mins 

Cook 35 mins 

INGREDIENTS:

FOR THE CURRY:

4 tbsp olive oil

2 x 250g blocks of halloumi cheese, cut into 1cm cubes

6 cloves of garlic, chopped

2 red onions, diced 2 red peppers, diced

½ tsp salt

½ tsp ground turmeric 

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 lemon, zest and juice

300ml water

Fresh coriander, large bunch, chopped

Basmati rice, cooked to serve

FOR THE SAMBAL:

150g desiccated coconut

1 clove of garlic 1 lime, zest and juice

Coriander, large handful 

METHOD:

  1.  To make the curry, put a large non-stick saucepan on a high heat and add 2 tablespoons of oil. 
  2. Add the cubes of cheese and fry them, making sure to toss them around so they get a good browning all over. You may need to do this in 2 batches.
  3. Spoon out the cheese and set aside on a plate. 
  4. Add another 2 tablespoons of oil to the pan, then add the garlic and let it brown for a few minutes.
  5. Add the onions, red peppers and salt and cook until they are soft – this will take about 10 minutes. 
  6. Add the turmeric, cumin seeds, lemon zest and juice. 
  7. Stir and cook for a few minutes, then pour in the water and cook for 10 minutes.
  8. Take off the heat and use a stick blender to purée the mixture to a smooth paste.
  9. Put the pan back on the heat and add the fried halloumi. 
  10. Heat the cheese through and add the chopped coriander.
  11. To make the sambal, put the coconut, garlic, lime juice and zest and coriander into a food processor and blitz until the mixture is an even texture.
  12. Serve the curry with hot basmati rice, and sprinkle generously with the coconut sambal.

Recipe courtesy of Nadiya’s Family Favourites by Nadiya Hussain (Michael Joseph, £22)

