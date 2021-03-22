You might think breakfast is a luxury only afforded to the time rich among us, what with slow scrambled eggs or stove-top cooked oats being the picture of a nutritious morning meal. But don’t be fooled – using the right ingredients, you can throw together something nutritious and filling to set you up for your day, without dedicating serious time to it.

Enter: this mixed berry smoothie bowl. Using just four ingredients, plus whatever selection of toppings you desire, it’s loaded with vitamins and minerals, including immunity supporting vitamin C from the strawberries and vitamin K, found in blackberries, for strong bones. Plus, the banana gives a decent dose of energy while the hemp seeds a great source of protein for a well-balanced breakfast.

This smoothie is the first installment in our new series, Strong Bites, featuring bite-sized healthy food recipes to help fuel your workout or for post-workout recovery.